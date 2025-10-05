Inside Sara Ali Khan’s Glam Spain Wedding Diaries

Sara Ali Khan attended her close friend’s wedding in Spain with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
The actress wowed in both ethnic and western outfits, sharing a dreamy photo dump on Instagram.
Sara and Ibrahim twinned in coordinated outfits, winning hearts online with their adorable bond.
Adding a playful note, Sara jokingly wrote, “P.S sorry mommy if we were a Spain in the neck 🦆,” showing her light-hearted relationship with her mother Amrita Singh.
Fans called them the “cutest siblings ever” and hailed Sara as the “princess of Instagram.”
Fans also admired Ibrahim, commenting, “Sara pretty, Ibrahim handsome, balance achieved,” showing the duo’s charm together.
Sara will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana and Wamiqa Gabbi.
The film’s first schedule in Prayagraj was disrupted after locals reportedly clashed with the crew.
Sara continues to captivate audiences both on-screen and off-screen, with her style, charm, and upcoming projects keeping fans eagerly engaged.