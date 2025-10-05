October 5, 2025

Inside Sara Ali Khan’s Glam Spain Wedding Diaries

Wedding Diaries

Sara Ali Khan attended her close friend’s wedding in Spain with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Image Source: Instagram/saraalikhan95

Glam Looks

The actress wowed in both ethnic and western outfits, sharing a dreamy photo dump on Instagram.

Image Source: Instagram/saraalikhan95

Twinning Moments

Sara and Ibrahim twinned in coordinated outfits, winning hearts online with their adorable bond.

Image Source: Instagram/saraalikhan95

Family Banter

Adding a playful note, Sara jokingly wrote, “P.S sorry mommy if we were a Spain in the neck 🦆,” showing her light-hearted relationship with her mother Amrita Singh.

Image Source: Instagram/saraalikhan95

Fans Can’t Stop Gushing

Fans called them the “cutest siblings ever” and hailed Sara as the “princess of Instagram.”

Image Source: Instagram/saraalikhan95

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Fans also admired Ibrahim, commenting, “Sara pretty, Ibrahim handsome, balance achieved,” showing the duo’s charm together.

Image Source: Instagram/saraalikhan95

Next Film

Sara will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Image Source: Instagram/saraalikhan95

Shooting Hiccups

The film’s first schedule in Prayagraj was disrupted after locals reportedly clashed with the crew.

Image Source: Instagram/saraalikhan95

Growing Stardom

Sara continues to captivate audiences both on-screen and off-screen, with her style, charm, and upcoming projects keeping fans eagerly engaged.

Image Source: Instagram/saraalikhan95

