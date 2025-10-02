October 2, 2025

Diana Penty Radiates Elegance In Plush Blue Ensemble

BVLGARI Event

Actress Diana Penty turned heads with her stunning ensemble at the BVLGARI store launch in Mumbai, exuding elegance and sophistication.

What She Wore

She opted for a plush velvet corset top in a deep navy blue shade, featuring delicate peplum detailing that accentuated her waist and added a touch of regal flair to the outfit.

Classic Elegance

The structured silhouette of the corset emphasised her graceful frame, blending classic elegance with a modern twist.

Shiny Skirt

Complementing the top, Diana paired it with a flowing, shiny transparent skirt in the same navy blue hue.

Mesmerising Contrast

The semi-sheer fabric of the skirt added movement and fluidity to her look, creating a mesmerising contrast against the structured corset.

Minimal Styling

Her styling was kept minimal yet impactful. Diana’s sleek hair and subtle, glowing makeup highlighted her natural features without overpowering the outfit.

Accessories

She accessorised sparingly, letting the ensemble take center stage, while adding statement heels to complete the luxurious look.

Glamorous Aura

The shimmering quality of the skirt caught the light beautifully, giving her an ethereal, glamorous aura perfect for a luxury brand event.

Star Of The Evening

Diana Penty’s navy velvet and transparent skirt combination was a masterclass in contemporary elegance, making her the star of the evening.

