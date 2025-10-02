Diana Penty Radiates Elegance In Plush Blue Ensemble
Actress Diana Penty turned heads with her stunning ensemble at the BVLGARI store launch in Mumbai, exuding elegance and sophistication.
She opted for a plush velvet corset top in a deep navy blue shade, featuring delicate peplum detailing that accentuated her waist and added a touch of regal flair to the outfit.
The structured silhouette of the corset emphasised her graceful frame, blending classic elegance with a modern twist.
Complementing the top, Diana paired it with a flowing, shiny transparent skirt in the same navy blue hue.
The semi-sheer fabric of the skirt added movement and fluidity to her look, creating a mesmerising contrast against the structured corset.
Her styling was kept minimal yet impactful. Diana’s sleek hair and subtle, glowing makeup highlighted her natural features without overpowering the outfit.
She accessorised sparingly, letting the ensemble take center stage, while adding statement heels to complete the luxurious look.
The shimmering quality of the skirt caught the light beautifully, giving her an ethereal, glamorous aura perfect for a luxury brand event.
Diana Penty’s navy velvet and transparent skirt combination was a masterclass in contemporary elegance, making her the star of the evening.