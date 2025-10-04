October 4, 2025

Anshula’s Big Day Through Khushi’s Lens

Published by: ABP Live

Kapoor Family

Boney Kapoor and late Mona Shourie’s daughter, Anshula Kapoor, got engaged to boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on October 2 at Boney Kapoor’s Bandra residence. The intimate celebration was attended by close family and friends.

Image Source: Instagram/khushikapoor

Exciting Photos

Khushi Kapoor posted unseen pictures from the engagement on Instagram, expressing her excitement and welcoming Rohan into their ‘chaotic’ family.

Image Source: Instagram/khushikapoor

Sisters Pose Together

The first picture features Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor striking a pose with their sister Anshula. Janhvi lovingly holds Anshula’s hand while Khushi pouts for the camera.

Image Source: Instagram/khushikapoor

Rohan Thakkar

Another photo shows Khushi and Janhvi posing happily with Rohan Thakkar, highlighting the joyful vibe of the ceremony.

Image Source: Instagram/khushikapoor

Family Portraits

The post includes a family picture with Anshula and Rohan surrounded by Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi, and Boney Kapoor, perfectly capturing their happiness.

Image Source: Instagram/khushikapoor

Kapoor Clan

A group photo features the extended Kapoor family, including Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi, and Shikhar Pahariya, celebrating the special occasion.

Image Source: Instagram/khushikapoor

Warm Messages

Khushi captioned her post, “My sister’s getting married! welcome to the chaotic family @rohanthakkar1511 love you guysssss. Anshula replied, “Love you my khushuuuu,” with red heart emojis.

Image Source: Instagram/khushikapoor

How Anshula and Rohan Met

The couple met on a dating app in 2022, and Rohan proposed during a vacation in New York in July 2025.

Image Source: Instagram/khushikapoor

Late Mother Mona Shourie

Anshula paid tribute to her late mother by saving a seat for her and placing a framed photograph during the ceremony.

Image Source: Instagram/khushikapoor

See More

Malvika Raaj’s New Chapter Begins

Diana Penty Radiates Elegance In Plush Blue Ensemble

Bulgari’s Celebrates Blend of East & West

Durga Puja 2025: Alia Bhatt Joins Kajol And Rani Mukerji