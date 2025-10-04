Anshula’s Big Day Through Khushi’s Lens

Boney Kapoor and late Mona Shourie’s daughter, Anshula Kapoor, got engaged to boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on October 2 at Boney Kapoor’s Bandra residence. The intimate celebration was attended by close family and friends.
Khushi Kapoor posted unseen pictures from the engagement on Instagram, expressing her excitement and welcoming Rohan into their ‘chaotic’ family.
The first picture features Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor striking a pose with their sister Anshula. Janhvi lovingly holds Anshula’s hand while Khushi pouts for the camera.
Another photo shows Khushi and Janhvi posing happily with Rohan Thakkar, highlighting the joyful vibe of the ceremony.
The post includes a family picture with Anshula and Rohan surrounded by Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi, and Boney Kapoor, perfectly capturing their happiness.
A group photo features the extended Kapoor family, including Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi, and Shikhar Pahariya, celebrating the special occasion.
Khushi captioned her post, “My sister’s getting married! welcome to the chaotic family @rohanthakkar1511 love you guysssss. Anshula replied, “Love you my khushuuuu,” with red heart emojis.
The couple met on a dating app in 2022, and Rohan proposed during a vacation in New York in July 2025.
Anshula paid tribute to her late mother by saving a seat for her and placing a framed photograph during the ceremony.