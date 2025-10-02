Bulgari’s Celebrates Blend of East & West

She graced the launch of the Serpenti Infinito Exhibition on October 1, 2025, at NMACC, Mumbai.
Priyanka stunned in a fitted white gown with sheer detailing and styled her hair in a neat bun.
The highlight of her look was a statement Bvlgari necklace that became the evening’s showstopper.
She was seen greeting Nita Ambani warmly and interacting with Isha Ambani, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Triptii Dimri.
The brand’s Instagram reel featured Priyanka explaining the exhibition’s cultural significance.
The Serpenti Infinito theme reflects vibrant hues and daring designs, symbolizing Bvlgari’s celebration of India.
Running from October 2 to October 17, 2025, at the Art House, NMACC, Mumbai.
Recently seen in Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, streaming on Prime Video.
Priyanka will next be seen in The Bluff, Citadel Season 2, and SS Rajamouli’s next with Mahesh Babu.