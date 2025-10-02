October 2, 2025

Bulgari’s Celebrates Blend of East & West

Published by: ABP Live
October 2, 2025

Bulgari’s Indian exhibition

She graced the launch of the Serpenti Infinito Exhibition on October 1, 2025, at NMACC, Mumbai.

Published by: ABP Live
October 2, 2025

Dazzling gown look

Priyanka stunned in a fitted white gown with sheer detailing and styled her hair in a neat bun.

Published by: ABP Live
October 2, 2025

Statement neckpiece

The highlight of her look was a statement Bvlgari necklace that became the evening’s showstopper.

Published by: ABP Live
October 2, 2025

Starry guest

She was seen greeting Nita Ambani warmly and interacting with Isha Ambani, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Triptii Dimri.

Published by: ABP Live
October 2, 2025

Bvlgari’s official reel

The brand’s Instagram reel featured Priyanka explaining the exhibition’s cultural significance.

Published by: ABP Live
October 2, 2025

Fusion of East and West

The Serpenti Infinito theme reflects vibrant hues and daring designs, symbolizing Bvlgari’s celebration of India.

Published by: ABP Live
October 2, 2025

Exhibition details

Running from October 2 to October 17, 2025, at the Art House, NMACC, Mumbai.

Published by: ABP Live
October 2, 2025

Hollywood streak

Recently seen in Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, streaming on Prime Video.

Published by: ABP Live
October 2, 2025

Upcoming projects

Priyanka will next be seen in The Bluff, Citadel Season 2, and SS Rajamouli’s next with Mahesh Babu.

Published by: ABP Live

See More

Durga Puja 2025: Alia Bhatt Joins Kajol And Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji’s Durga Puja Look Is A Saree Lover’s Dream

Nora Fatehi Stuns As A Dreamy Manish Malhotra Bride

Bollywood Divas Show How To Slay In Pink This Navratri