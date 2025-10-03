Malvika Raaj’s New Chapter Begins

Malvika Raaj, known for playing young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, has become a mother to a baby girl with her husband, Pranav Bagga.
The actress revealed her daughter’s name as Mahara, officially named on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, 40 days after birth.
Malvika shared a heartwarming picture featuring herself, Pranav, and baby Mahara, all dressed in matching floral outfits.
One touching photo showed a dupatta with ‘Mahara’ embroidered in pink, and another captured Malvika wearing a custom ‘Mahara’ name necklace.
Malvika and Pranav announced their pregnancy in May 2025 via Instagram with caps labelled “Mom and Dad” and a positive pregnancy test.
The couple welcomed their daughter on August 23, 2025, and shared the news with a pastel-themed digital card filled with love and warmth.
The actress previously shared pictures from her maternity shoot, including a striking image in a red floral bandeau and draped skirt with flower accents.
Despite other projects, fans fondly remember Malvika as the young Pooja Sharma (Poo) from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
The couple, now proud parents, received heartfelt wishes from fans and fellow celebrities as they embraced this new chapter of parenthood.