October 3, 2025

Malvika Raaj’s New Chapter Begins

Published by: ABP Live

Malvika Welcomes Baby Girl

Malvika Raaj, known for playing young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, has become a mother to a baby girl with her husband, Pranav Bagga.

Image Source: Instagram/malvikaraaj

‘Mahara’ on Dussehra

The actress revealed her daughter’s name as Mahara, officially named on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, 40 days after birth.

Image Source: Instagram/malvikaraaj

First Family Photo

Malvika shared a heartwarming picture featuring herself, Pranav, and baby Mahara, all dressed in matching floral outfits.

Image Source: Instagram/malvikaraaj

Naming Ceremony

One touching photo showed a dupatta with ‘Mahara’ embroidered in pink, and another captured Malvika wearing a custom ‘Mahara’ name necklace.

Image Source: Instagram/malvikaraaj

Pregnancy Announcement

Malvika and Pranav announced their pregnancy in May 2025 via Instagram with caps labelled “Mom and Dad” and a positive pregnancy test.

Image Source: Instagram/malvikaraaj

Baby Girl Born

The couple welcomed their daughter on August 23, 2025, and shared the news with a pastel-themed digital card filled with love and warmth.

Image Source: Instagram/malvikaraaj

Maternity Photoshoot

The actress previously shared pictures from her maternity shoot, including a striking image in a red floral bandeau and draped skirt with flower accents.

Image Source: Instagram/malvikaraaj

Role in K3G

Despite other projects, fans fondly remember Malvika as the young Pooja Sharma (Poo) from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Image Source: Instagram/malvikaraaj

Parenthood for the Couple

The couple, now proud parents, received heartfelt wishes from fans and fellow celebrities as they embraced this new chapter of parenthood.

Image Source: Instagram/malvikaraaj

See More

Diana Penty Radiates Elegance In Plush Blue Ensemble

Bulgari’s Celebrates Blend of East & West

Durga Puja 2025: Alia Bhatt Joins Kajol And Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji’s Durga Puja Look Is A Saree Lover’s Dream