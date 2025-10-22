October 22, 2025

Priyanka And Nick Jonas Share Family Moments With Malti

Diwali 2025 Celebration

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, pop sensation Nick Jonas, marked a warm and intimate Diwali celebration in New York, surrounded by close family and friends.

Lakshmi Puja

The festivities beautifully combined glamour, tradition, and familial love, with Priyanka capturing precious moments with their daughter Malti Marie before joining Nick for a traditional Lakshmi puja.

Glimpses Of The Celebration

Priyanka shared glimpses of the evening on Instagram, expressing the joy of introducing the festival to new friends.

What She Wrote

“A little bit of this and so much of that. This Diwali was full of heart and love,” she wrote alongside a series of photos.

Diwali Wishes

She added: “Sharing this festival with people who haven’t discovered its beauty was the highlight this year. Especially Malti’s friends. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating.

Priyanka and Nick's Stunning Look

The photo carousel began with a radiant shot of Priyanka in a red ethnic ensemble, lovingly embraced by Nick, who looked elegant in white traditional attire.

Family Moments

One of the most heartwarming moments captured the couple posing with Malti, dressed in an adorable white frock.

Other Highlights

Other highlights included Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, Malti enjoying her tiny handbag, and the toddler painting diyas with her mother before the puja.

Happy Memories

Adding an innocent charm to the rituals, Malti even brought along her toy idols for the ceremony.

