October 1, 2025

Rani Mukerji’s Durga Puja Look Is A Saree Lover’s Dream

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: yashrajfilmstalent/instagram

Epitome Of Grace

Rani Mukerji has always been the epitome of grace and tradition, and her recent appearance during the Durga Puja festivities is yet another reminder of her timeless charm.

Image Source: yashrajfilmstalent/instagram

Red Saree Look

The actress was seen soaking in the festive spirit, draped in a gorgeous red saree that instantly captured attention.

Image Source: yashrajfilmstalent/instagram

Outfit Details

The saree featured a delicate scallop border with intricate golden embroidery detailing, a combination that beautifully balanced classic elegance with festive grandeur.

Image Source: yashrajfilmstalent/instagram

Celebratory Touch

The deep red hue, often associated with power and divinity, made it a fitting choice for Durga Puja, while the shimmer of gold added a celebratory touch.

Image Source: yashrajfilmstalent/instagram

Ethnic Aesthetic

She paired her saree with a matching blouse, accessorised with traditional jewelry that enhanced the overall ethnic aesthetic.

Image Source: yashrajfilmstalent/instagram

Regal Vibe

Minimal makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes and a bindi further highlighted her Bengali roots, keeping her look authentic yet regal.

Image Source: yashrajfilmstalent/instagram

Love For Sarees

Rani has always had a special bond with sarees, especially when it comes to festive and cultural occasions.

Image Source: yashrajfilmstalent/instagram

Cultural Pride

From silk drapes to handwoven weaves, her saree choices reflect not just her personal style but also her cultural pride.

Image Source: yashrajfilmstalent/instagram

Six-Yard Elegance

Over the years, she has often been spotted embracing the six-yard elegance during Durga Puja celebrations, proving her love for this traditional attire.

Image Source: yashrajfilmstalent/instagram

See More

Nora Fatehi Stuns As A Dreamy Manish Malhotra Bride

Bollywood Divas Show How To Slay In Pink This Navratri

Rani Mukerji Radiates Festive Elegance In White Saree

Janhvi Kapoor Slays In Minimalist Off-White Structured Dress