Rani Mukerji’s Durga Puja Look Is A Saree Lover’s Dream
Rani Mukerji has always been the epitome of grace and tradition, and her recent appearance during the Durga Puja festivities is yet another reminder of her timeless charm.
The actress was seen soaking in the festive spirit, draped in a gorgeous red saree that instantly captured attention.
The saree featured a delicate scallop border with intricate golden embroidery detailing, a combination that beautifully balanced classic elegance with festive grandeur.
The deep red hue, often associated with power and divinity, made it a fitting choice for Durga Puja, while the shimmer of gold added a celebratory touch.
She paired her saree with a matching blouse, accessorised with traditional jewelry that enhanced the overall ethnic aesthetic.
Minimal makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes and a bindi further highlighted her Bengali roots, keeping her look authentic yet regal.
Rani has always had a special bond with sarees, especially when it comes to festive and cultural occasions.
From silk drapes to handwoven weaves, her saree choices reflect not just her personal style but also her cultural pride.
Over the years, she has often been spotted embracing the six-yard elegance during Durga Puja celebrations, proving her love for this traditional attire.