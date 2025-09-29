September 29, 2025

Bollywood Divas Show How To Slay In Pink This Navratri

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: special arrangement

Pink Colour

Pink is the colour of love, compassion, and celebration and this Navratri, Bollywood’s leading ladies are showing how to channel the hue with style.

Image Source: special arrangement

Celebs Inspired Looks

Whether you’re attending a garba night or celebrating at home, take cues from these actresses to close the festival in traditional glamour while looking effortlessly pretty in pink.

Image Source: special arrangement

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Retro Glam in Blush Pink

Priyanka Chopra channels a retro-inspired look in a blush pink saree. She pairs it with a wide-strapped blouse and styles her hair in a sleek bun, accentuated with fresh pink roses.

Image Source: special arrangement

Pratibha Ranta: Comfort Meets Tradition

Pratibha Ranta shows that comfort need not compromise style. She opts for a printed pink saree paired with a strappy white blouse.

Image Source: special arrangement

Khushi Kapoor: Modern Tradition

Khushi Kapoor grabs attention in a blingy pink saree paired with an off-shoulder blouse. She accessorises with diamond jewellery and styles her hair in a half-bun.

Image Source: special arrangement

Kriti Sanon: Simple Yet Dazzling

Kriti Sanon keeps her Navratri style simple but striking in a bright pink saree with a thin, elegant border.

Image Source: special arrangement

Alia Bhatt: Traditional Sophistication

Alia Bhatt keeps it elegant and understated in a powder pink embellished saree with a satin blouse.

Image Source: special arrangement

Pooja Hegde: Minimalist Net Saree Magic

Pooja Hegde stuns in a netted pink saree with subtle embellishments that let the fabric take center stage. Her sleeveless blouse adds a modern touch, while heavy earrings.

Image Source: special arrangement

Style Inspiration

Close Navratri in style by taking inspiration from these actresses, who show exactly how to look stunning and festive in pink this season!

Image Source: special arrangement

See More

Rani Mukerji Radiates Festive Elegance In White Saree

Janhvi Kapoor Slays In Minimalist Off-White Structured Dress

Malavika Mohanan Serves Vintage Glamour In A Striking Gucci Look

Jacqueliene Fernandez Shines Bright At London Fashion Week