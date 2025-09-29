Bollywood Divas Show How To Slay In Pink This Navratri
Pink is the colour of love, compassion, and celebration and this Navratri, Bollywood’s leading ladies are showing how to channel the hue with style.
Whether you’re attending a garba night or celebrating at home, take cues from these actresses to close the festival in traditional glamour while looking effortlessly pretty in pink.
Priyanka Chopra channels a retro-inspired look in a blush pink saree. She pairs it with a wide-strapped blouse and styles her hair in a sleek bun, accentuated with fresh pink roses.
Pratibha Ranta shows that comfort need not compromise style. She opts for a printed pink saree paired with a strappy white blouse.
Khushi Kapoor grabs attention in a blingy pink saree paired with an off-shoulder blouse. She accessorises with diamond jewellery and styles her hair in a half-bun.
Kriti Sanon keeps her Navratri style simple but striking in a bright pink saree with a thin, elegant border.
Alia Bhatt keeps it elegant and understated in a powder pink embellished saree with a satin blouse.
Pooja Hegde stuns in a netted pink saree with subtle embellishments that let the fabric take center stage. Her sleeveless blouse adds a modern touch, while heavy earrings.
Close Navratri in style by taking inspiration from these actresses, who show exactly how to look stunning and festive in pink this season!