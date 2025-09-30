Nora Fatehi Stuns As A Dreamy Manish Malhotra Bride
Nora Fatehi, no stranger to the ramp, left everyone mesmerised as she transformed into a breathtaking bride, donning an opulent ensemble from Manish Malhotra’s latest bridal collection.
The actress graced the runway in a richly embroidered velvet lehenga, a masterpiece that took over 1,400 hours to craft.
She showcased Malhotra’s Bridal Collection 2025/26, titled INAYA, at a show in Dubai. Nora looked enchanting in a garnet lehenga, paired with a maang tikka and necklace from the designer’s signature line.
The embroidery is heavily floral and nature-inspired, cascading beautifully across the lehenga. It is crafted with zardozi work in gold and silver threads, enhanced with resham threads to form delicate vines and blooming floral motifs.
The lehenga featured a plunging blouse with geometric and linear embroidery, offering a subtle contrast to the floral-inspired skirt.
Her sheer maroon dupatta was delicately embroidered along the borders and adorned with scattered floral vines, completing the bridal aesthetic.
Nora’s ensemble was paired with emerald-toned bridal jewellery that set wedding season style goals.
She looked radiant in a high-jewellery set featuring a choker, earrings, and maang tikka, crafted with over 200 carats of emeralds and accented by a diamond haathphool.
On Instagram, Nora expressed her gratitude to the designer, thanking him for making her feel stunning and beautiful in his latest collection.