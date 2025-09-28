September 28, 2025

Rani Mukerji Radiates Festive Elegance In White Saree

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: yashrajfilmstalent/instagram

Rani Mukerji's Durga Puja Look

Rani Mukerji, known for her timeless beauty and grace, embraced the festive spirit of Durga Puja with a traditional yet effortlessly stylish look.

Image Source: yashrajfilmstalent/instagram

White Saree Rooted In Bengali Tradition

She was spotted in a pristine white saree adorned with a striking black and red border—a color combination deeply rooted in Bengali tradition and perfect for the festive occasion.

Image Source: yashrajfilmstalent/instagram

Celebratory Touch

The crisp white drape exuded sophistication, while the contrasting border added a vibrant, celebratory touch, reflecting the essence of Durga Puja.

Image Source: yashrajfilmstalent/instagram

Cohesive And Elegant

Rani paired the saree with a matching blouse in coordinating hues, keeping the look cohesive and elegant.

Image Source: yashrajfilmstalent/instagram

Classic Bengali Look

The simplicity of the outfit worked beautifully, allowing the classic Bengali color palette to shine through.

Image Source: yashrajfilmstalent/instagram

Minimal Jewellery

Rani accessorised the ensemble with minimal yet statement-making jewellery that enhanced the traditional vibe without overshadowing the saree’s charm.

Image Source: yashrajfilmstalent/instagram

Subtle Makeup

Her makeup was kept subtle, with soft kohl-rimmed eyes, a hint of blush, and a muted lip colour, letting her natural beauty take center stage.

Image Source: yashrajfilmstalent/instagram

Cultural Authenticity

A small red bindi and open hair completed the look, adding the perfect touch of cultural authenticity.

Image Source: yashrajfilmstalent/instagram

Fashion Choices

Rani Mukerji has always been celebrated for her understated yet impactful fashion choices.

Image Source: yashrajfilmstalent/instagram

See More

Janhvi Kapoor Slays In Minimalist Off-White Structured Dress

Malavika Mohanan Serves Vintage Glamour In A Striking Gucci Look

Jacqueliene Fernandez Shines Bright At London Fashion Week

Shivangi Joshi Rocks Wet-Hair Minimalist Look