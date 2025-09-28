Rani Mukerji Radiates Festive Elegance In White Saree
Rani Mukerji, known for her timeless beauty and grace, embraced the festive spirit of Durga Puja with a traditional yet effortlessly stylish look.
She was spotted in a pristine white saree adorned with a striking black and red border—a color combination deeply rooted in Bengali tradition and perfect for the festive occasion.
The crisp white drape exuded sophistication, while the contrasting border added a vibrant, celebratory touch, reflecting the essence of Durga Puja.
Rani paired the saree with a matching blouse in coordinating hues, keeping the look cohesive and elegant.
The simplicity of the outfit worked beautifully, allowing the classic Bengali color palette to shine through.
Rani accessorised the ensemble with minimal yet statement-making jewellery that enhanced the traditional vibe without overshadowing the saree’s charm.
Her makeup was kept subtle, with soft kohl-rimmed eyes, a hint of blush, and a muted lip colour, letting her natural beauty take center stage.
A small red bindi and open hair completed the look, adding the perfect touch of cultural authenticity.
Rani Mukerji has always been celebrated for her understated yet impactful fashion choices.