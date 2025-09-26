Janhvi Kapoor Slays In Minimalist Off-White Structured Dress
Janhvi Kapoor exuded effortless elegance in an off-white bodycon dress that perfectly highlighted her statuesque figure.
The dress featured a structured silhouette that hugged her curves while maintaining a sophisticated and modern vibe.
One of the standout elements of the outfit was the peplum detailing at the hemline, which added a touch of playfulness and movement, breaking the monotony of a classic bodycon style.
The neutral tone complemented her radiant skin, while also giving the ensemble a timeless and versatile appeal.
Janhvi kept her styling minimal yet impactful, pairing the dress with delicate accessories that didn’t overshadow the outfit.
Sleek hair and natural makeup with soft highlights on her cheekbones enhanced her ethereal aura, creating a look that was polished yet effortless.
Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion sense has always been a blend of modernity, femininity, and sophistication.
Her style often strikes a balance between classic elegance and contemporary trends, making her one of the most talked-about fashion icons of her generation.
Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' that releases in theatres on October 2.