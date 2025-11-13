November 13, 2025

Raashii Khanna’s Corset Saree Look Is A Fresh Take On Timeless Femininity

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Style Maven

Raashii Khanna’s latest look is the perfect blend of elegance and romance, proving once again that she’s a true style maven when it comes to fusing traditional grace with contemporary charm.

Image Source: Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Understated Sophistication

The actress looked absolutely dreamy in a floral printed saree ensemble, featuring soft muted grey and blush pink tones that exuded understated sophistication.

Image Source: Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Timeless Appeal

The saree, adorned with delicate floral patterns and subtle embellishments, flowed beautifully, lending her look a timeless appeal.

Image Source: Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Modern Twist

What truly elevated the outfit was her embroidered corset-style blouse, which added a modern twist to the classic drape.

Image Source: Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Sensual Look

The structured corset, with its intricate detailing and flattering silhouette, balanced sensuality and refinement effortlessly.

Image Source: Raashii Khanna/Instagram
November 13, 2025

Dainty Jewellery

Keeping her accessories minimal, Raashii opted for dainty jewellery, allowing the outfit’s soft palette and craftsmanship to take center stage.

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Ethereal Vibe

Her makeup was kept fresh and dewy with pink-toned lips and softly defined eyes, while her hair was styled in gentle waves that framed her face beautifully, completing the ethereal vibe of her look.

Image Source: Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Trendy And Traditional

Raashii’s fashion sense consistently strikes the perfect balance between trendy and traditional.

Image Source: Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Fashion Inspiration

This floral saree look is yet another example of her innate ability to make simplicity look strikingly sophisticated.

Image Source: Raashii Khanna/Instagram

See More

Shanaya Kapoor Redefines Wedding Glamour With Her Exquisite Looks

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In Dual Glamour At Deeya Shroff’s Wedding

Suhana Khan’s Regal Multi-Coloured Lehenga Look

Rashmika Mandanna Stuns In Crystal-Studded Look