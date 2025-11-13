Raashii Khanna’s Corset Saree Look Is A Fresh Take On Timeless Femininity
Raashii Khanna’s latest look is the perfect blend of elegance and romance, proving once again that she’s a true style maven when it comes to fusing traditional grace with contemporary charm.
The actress looked absolutely dreamy in a floral printed saree ensemble, featuring soft muted grey and blush pink tones that exuded understated sophistication.
The saree, adorned with delicate floral patterns and subtle embellishments, flowed beautifully, lending her look a timeless appeal.
What truly elevated the outfit was her embroidered corset-style blouse, which added a modern twist to the classic drape.
The structured corset, with its intricate detailing and flattering silhouette, balanced sensuality and refinement effortlessly.
Keeping her accessories minimal, Raashii opted for dainty jewellery, allowing the outfit’s soft palette and craftsmanship to take center stage.
Her makeup was kept fresh and dewy with pink-toned lips and softly defined eyes, while her hair was styled in gentle waves that framed her face beautifully, completing the ethereal vibe of her look.
Raashii’s fashion sense consistently strikes the perfect balance between trendy and traditional.
This floral saree look is yet another example of her innate ability to make simplicity look strikingly sophisticated.