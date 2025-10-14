October 14, 2025

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Bejewelled Lehenga Look Wins Hearts

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Latest Look

Bollywood fashionista Nushrratt Bharuccha never fails to turn heads with her sartorial choices, and her latest look in a light pink bejewelled lehenga is no exception.

Image Source: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Feminine Yet Fierce

Known for effortlessly balancing grace and boldness, the actress once again made a stunning statement that perfectly reflected her signature style — feminine yet fierce.

Image Source: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Fishtail Lehenga

Nushrratt looked ethereal in a light pink fishtail lehenga that shimmered under the lights with its intricate embellishments.

Image Source: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Romantic Charm

The outfit, richly adorned with sequins, crystals, and delicate beadwork, exuded a soft romantic charm while maintaining a luxurious appeal.

Image Source: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Beautiful Silhouette

The silhouette beautifully hugged her frame before cascading into a subtle fishtail flare, adding both drama and movement to her look.

Image Source: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

The Glamorous Blouse

The highlight of her ensemble was undoubtedly the stylish blouse featuring a plunging neckline that added a modern twist to the traditional attire.

Image Source: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

The Finishing Touches

To complete her look, Nushrratt draped a matching crystal-encrusted stole that added extra sparkle and refinement.

Image Source: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Minimal Accessories

Her accessories were kept minimal — a pair of dangling diamond earrings and a dainty bracelet — letting the outfit take centre stage.

Image Source: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Dreamy Vibe

She opted for soft, dewy makeup with rosy tones, fluttery lashes, and a nude pink lip, while her hair was styled in soft waves cascading down her shoulders, enhancing the dreamy vibe of her ensemble.

Image Source: Nushrratt Bharuccha/instagram

See More

Khushi Kapoor’s Diwali Look Is Giving Bollywood Glam

Tara Sutaria Turns Diwali Into A Golden Fairytale

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Keeping It Real

Nora Fatehi Looks Like A Festive Queen In Modern Saree