Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Bejewelled Lehenga Look Wins Hearts
Bollywood fashionista Nushrratt Bharuccha never fails to turn heads with her sartorial choices, and her latest look in a light pink bejewelled lehenga is no exception.
Known for effortlessly balancing grace and boldness, the actress once again made a stunning statement that perfectly reflected her signature style — feminine yet fierce.
Nushrratt looked ethereal in a light pink fishtail lehenga that shimmered under the lights with its intricate embellishments.
The outfit, richly adorned with sequins, crystals, and delicate beadwork, exuded a soft romantic charm while maintaining a luxurious appeal.
The silhouette beautifully hugged her frame before cascading into a subtle fishtail flare, adding both drama and movement to her look.
The highlight of her ensemble was undoubtedly the stylish blouse featuring a plunging neckline that added a modern twist to the traditional attire.
To complete her look, Nushrratt draped a matching crystal-encrusted stole that added extra sparkle and refinement.
Her accessories were kept minimal — a pair of dangling diamond earrings and a dainty bracelet — letting the outfit take centre stage.
She opted for soft, dewy makeup with rosy tones, fluttery lashes, and a nude pink lip, while her hair was styled in soft waves cascading down her shoulders, enhancing the dreamy vibe of her ensemble.