Nora Fatehi Looks Like A Festive Queen In Modern Saree
Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi once again proved why she is a style icon with her stunning appearance at the Cartier Diwali party.
She opted for a white and rose gold ensemble that blended traditional Indian aesthetics with a contemporary twist, effortlessly showcasing her fashion-forward sensibilities.
Her outfit featured a beaded blouse and skirt, styled to resemble a modern saree drape.
The intricate beadwork in shimmering rose gold against the crisp white fabric created a perfect balance of elegance and glamour, giving her a radiant, festive glow.
Nora paired the outfit with statement jewellery, including rose gold earrings and a sleek bracelet, keeping the accessories minimal to let the outfit take center stage
Her makeup complemented the ensemble perfectly — glowing skin, soft smoky eyes, and nude-pink lips — creating a fresh and sophisticated festive vibe.
She styled her hair in soft, loose waves, adding effortless glamour while maintaining the modern, elegant aesthetic of the ensemble.
The draping of the skirt and blouse was carefully tailored to accentuate her toned physique, highlighting her innate ability to carry off both traditional and contemporary silhouettes with equal ease.
Known for her bold and glamorous fashion choices, Nora Fatehi’s look for the Cartier Diwali party reflected her signature style — a mix of classic Indian elements reimagined with a modern, chic twist.