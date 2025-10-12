October 12, 2025

Nora Fatehi Looks Like A Festive Queen In Modern Saree

Image Source: norafatehi/instagram

Style Icon

Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi once again proved why she is a style icon with her stunning appearance at the Cartier Diwali party.

Fashion Forward Look

She opted for a white and rose gold ensemble that blended traditional Indian aesthetics with a contemporary twist, effortlessly showcasing her fashion-forward sensibilities.

Modern Saree

Her outfit featured a beaded blouse and skirt, styled to resemble a modern saree drape.

Festive Glow

The intricate beadwork in shimmering rose gold against the crisp white fabric created a perfect balance of elegance and glamour, giving her a radiant, festive glow.

Minimal Accessories

Nora paired the outfit with statement jewellery, including rose gold earrings and a sleek bracelet, keeping the accessories minimal to let the outfit take center stage

Fresh Makeup Look

Her makeup complemented the ensemble perfectly — glowing skin, soft smoky eyes, and nude-pink lips — creating a fresh and sophisticated festive vibe.

Elegant Aesthetic

She styled her hair in soft, loose waves, adding effortless glamour while maintaining the modern, elegant aesthetic of the ensemble.

Tailored To Perfection

The draping of the skirt and blouse was carefully tailored to accentuate her toned physique, highlighting her innate ability to carry off both traditional and contemporary silhouettes with equal ease.

Chic Twist

Known for her bold and glamorous fashion choices, Nora Fatehi’s look for the Cartier Diwali party reflected her signature style — a mix of classic Indian elements reimagined with a modern, chic twist.

