Hina Khan’s First Karwa Chauth Look Radiates Elegance And Tradition
Television diva Hina Khan never fails to impress with her impeccable fashion sense, and her first Karwa Chauth celebration with husband Rocky Jaiswal was no exception.
The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful as she embraced traditional charm in a stunning red ethnic ensemble, exuding grace and festive glow.
For the special occasion, Hina chose a gorgeous red suit — a timeless colour that symbolises love, prosperity, and marital bliss.
Complementing her attire, Hina draped a Banarasi dupatta, adding a luxurious touch with its golden zari detailing and traditional motifs.
The dupatta’s royal sheen beautifully balanced the vibrancy of the red suit, creating a perfect festive harmony.
Hina accessorised her look with traditional gold jewellery, including a statement necklace, matching jhumkas, and bangles that enhanced her radiant ensemble.
Keeping her makeup soft yet glamorous, Hina opted for a dewy base, smokey eyes, and a classic red lip that tied the entire look together.
Her neatly styled hair and a small red bindi along with sindoor added the final touch of traditional allure.
Known for effortlessly blending elegance with modern flair, Hina Khan continues to be a style icon for many.