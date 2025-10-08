October 8, 2025

Rashii Khanna Looks Ethereal In Printed Anarkali

Published by: ABP Live
Graceful Appearance

Rashi Khanna recently turned heads with her graceful and stylish appearance, exuding elegance in a strappy printed Anarkali suit.

Feminine Aura

The outfit featured delicate prints across a flowing silhouette, enhancing her poised and feminine aura.

Pop Of Colour

What elevated the look was the vibrant, multicoloured dupatta draped effortlessly, adding a playful yet sophisticated pop of colour.

Ethnic Charm

Rashi accessorised her ensemble with oxidised earrings, which perfectly complemented the ethnic charm of her outfit without overpowering it.

Subtle Makeup

Her makeup was kept subtle, highlighting her natural beauty with soft tones that balanced the colourful attire.

Romantic Touch

Her hair was styled in gentle waves, adding a soft, romantic touch to the overall aesthetic.

Classic Elegance

Known for her refined fashion sense, Rashi’s choice of combining a traditional Anarkali with minimal accessories and understated makeup reflects her ability to blend classic elegance with contemporary styling.

Fashion Icon

This look reaffirms Rashi Khanna’s status as a fashion icon who effortlessly balances tradition with modernity, making her a standout in every public appearance.

Festive Season Inspo

What do you think of Rashii's ethereal look? Isn't it perfect inspiration for the festive season?

