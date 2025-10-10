Janhvi Kapoor’s Paris Drip Is Straight Outta A Pop Video

Janhvi Kapoor attended the Spring/Summer 2026 Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week, showcasing a bold shift from Bollywood glamour to a fierce, contemporary look.
Styled by her cousin Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi wore a head-to-toe Miu Miu ensemble inspired by pop icon Britney Spears, including a pleated mini kilt, polo shirt, brown leather jacket, belt, and matching handbag.
She paired the outfit with pointed kitten slingback heels, knee-high socks, sleek pulled-back hair in a spiky bun, and black frames, completing her rockstar-inspired look.
“It’s my homage to Britney Spears,” Janhvi told British Vogue. “I’ve never met anyone who isn’t… and if I did, I would treat them with suspicion.”
Janhvi joined friends of the House like Kylie Jenner, Emma Corrin, Emma Watson, and Laura Harrier, who all attended the showcase from the front row.
She described Miu Miu as “so young and fresh. It always has this classic energy, but it’s still so youthful,” revealing her admiration for the brand.
Between shows and events, Janhvi indulged in Parisian delicacies, sharing with British Vogue: “I’ve been stuffing my face with spaghetti, caviar and Bellinis. I should try and fit in a workout… but realistically, I’m not going to do that.”
At another Paris Fashion Week event, Janhvi wore an archival John Galliano ‘Scissor-Pleat’ dress from the 1986 debut collection ‘Fallen Angels’, exuding old Hollywood glam.
She captioned her Instagram post: “Oh Hi Paris! – Jour 1- La vie parisienne: essayages, rendez-vous, et le reste… fabuleux,” featuring the charcoal pinstriped ensemble with scissor pleat silhouette and asymmetric hemline.