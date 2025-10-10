October 10, 2025

Janhvi Kapoor’s Paris Drip Is Straight Outta A Pop Video

Published by: ABP Live

Paris Fashion Week

Janhvi Kapoor attended the Spring/Summer 2026 Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week, showcasing a bold shift from Bollywood glamour to a fierce, contemporary look.

Image Source: Instagram/janhvikapoor

Britney Spears Tribute

Styled by her cousin Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi wore a head-to-toe Miu Miu ensemble inspired by pop icon Britney Spears, including a pleated mini kilt, polo shirt, brown leather jacket, belt, and matching handbag.

Image Source: Instagram/janhvikapoor

Accessory Details

She paired the outfit with pointed kitten slingback heels, knee-high socks, sleek pulled-back hair in a spiky bun, and black frames, completing her rockstar-inspired look.

Image Source: Instagram/janhvikapoor

British Vogue

“It’s my homage to Britney Spears,” Janhvi told British Vogue. “I’ve never met anyone who isn’t… and if I did, I would treat them with suspicion.”

Image Source: Instagram/janhvikapoor

Front Row Glam

Janhvi joined friends of the House like Kylie Jenner, Emma Corrin, Emma Watson, and Laura Harrier, who all attended the showcase from the front row.

Image Source: Instagram/janhvikapoor

Love for Miu Miu

She described Miu Miu as “so young and fresh. It always has this classic energy, but it’s still so youthful,” revealing her admiration for the brand.

Image Source: Instagram/janhvikapoor

Parisian Culinary Adventures

Between shows and events, Janhvi indulged in Parisian delicacies, sharing with British Vogue: “I’ve been stuffing my face with spaghetti, caviar and Bellinis. I should try and fit in a workout… but realistically, I’m not going to do that.”

Image Source: Instagram/janhvikapoor

Archival John Galliano Look

At another Paris Fashion Week event, Janhvi wore an archival John Galliano ‘Scissor-Pleat’ dress from the 1986 debut collection ‘Fallen Angels’, exuding old Hollywood glam.

Image Source: Instagram/janhvikapoor

Instagram Highlights

She captioned her Instagram post: “Oh Hi Paris! – Jour 1- La vie parisienne: essayages, rendez-vous, et le reste… fabuleux,” featuring the charcoal pinstriped ensemble with scissor pleat silhouette and asymmetric hemline.

Image Source: Instagram/janhvikapoor

