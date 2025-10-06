October 6, 2025

Janhvi Kapoor Channels ‘Old Money Meets Hot Girl Era’

Published by: ABP Live

Film Success

The actress has been trending ever since her latest photos from the trip surfaced online.

Image Source: Instagram/rheakapoor

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The romantic drama, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul, has collected ₹32.12 crore within four days of release.

Vintage Comeback

For her Paris outing, Janhvi wore an archival masterpiece from John Galliano’s Spring/Summer 1986 ‘Fallen Angels’ collection.

Styles the Look

Producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor accompanied Janhvi on the Paris trip and shared a stunning photo series on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the elegant ensemble.

Outfit Details

The dress featured ribbed pinstripes and Galliano’s iconic scissor-pleat detailing. With a plunging neckline and sculpted silhouette, the piece radiated both sensuality and sophistication.

Elevated the Look

Janhvi tied her hair into a sleek bun, completed her look with black stilettos, matching sunglasses, and a statement handbag — all elements of Parisian chic.

Parisian Caption

Sharing the photos, Rhea wrote, “Oh Hi Paris! – Jour 1- La vie parisienne: essayages, rendez-vous, et le reste… fabuleux. In 1986, Scissor-Pleat Dress from @jgalliano debut ‘Fallen Angels’.”

Fans Can’t Stop Gushing

Social media users flooded the comments section with praise. “Such a goodie!” wrote one user, while another added, “Forever my favorite, Janhvi.” The actress’s effortless elegance left fans swooning.

What’s Next for Janhvi Kapoor

Apart from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Janhvi will soon be seen in the Pan-India film Peddi alongside Ram Charan and Divyenndu Sharma, further expanding her filmography across industries.

