Janhvi Kapoor Channels ‘Old Money Meets Hot Girl Era’

The actress has been trending ever since her latest photos from the trip surfaced online.
The romantic drama, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul, has collected ₹32.12 crore within four days of release.
For her Paris outing, Janhvi wore an archival masterpiece from John Galliano’s Spring/Summer 1986 ‘Fallen Angels’ collection.
Producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor accompanied Janhvi on the Paris trip and shared a stunning photo series on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the elegant ensemble.
The dress featured ribbed pinstripes and Galliano’s iconic scissor-pleat detailing. With a plunging neckline and sculpted silhouette, the piece radiated both sensuality and sophistication.
Janhvi tied her hair into a sleek bun, completed her look with black stilettos, matching sunglasses, and a statement handbag — all elements of Parisian chic.
Sharing the photos, Rhea wrote, “Oh Hi Paris! – Jour 1- La vie parisienne: essayages, rendez-vous, et le reste… fabuleux. In 1986, Scissor-Pleat Dress from @jgalliano debut ‘Fallen Angels’.”
Social media users flooded the comments section with praise. “Such a goodie!” wrote one user, while another added, “Forever my favorite, Janhvi.” The actress’s effortless elegance left fans swooning.
Apart from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Janhvi will soon be seen in the Pan-India film Peddi alongside Ram Charan and Divyenndu Sharma, further expanding her filmography across industries.