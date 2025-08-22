Mouni Roy Reminds Fans Why She’s A Screen Queen

The actress revisited her successful career in TV and films, sharing glimpses of her most iconic looks and roles.
She stunned in a printed halter-neck monokini, styled with chunky bangles, smokey kohl eyes, and loose hair.
Another highlight was a white saree look, complete with a gold kamarbandh and elaborate headgear for regal charm.
From alluring sarees to floral mini dresses and formals, Mouni’s carousel highlighted her versatile style choices.
One frame showed her in a sindoor-clad look, radiating elegance and connecting deeply with fans.
In her caption, she referenced her Gold character Monobina and mentioned her playful nickname, Mohini Roy.
Celebs like Mrunal Thakur, Zara Khan, and Samidha Wangnoo flooded the comments with admiration and emojis.
From Naagin’s Shivanya to Monobina, fans called her “Purely apsara” and praised her on-screen strength and beauty.
She has been part of Naagin, Brahmāstra, Gold, Mahadev, K.G.F: Chapter 1, and more acclaimed projects.