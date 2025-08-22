August 22, 2025

Mouni Roy Reminds Fans Why She’s A Screen Queen

Versatile Journey

The actress revisited her successful career in TV and films, sharing glimpses of her most iconic looks and roles.

Bold Monokini

She stunned in a printed halter-neck monokini, styled with chunky bangles, smokey kohl eyes, and loose hair.

Elegant Saree

Another highlight was a white saree look, complete with a gold kamarbandh and elaborate headgear for regal charm.

Fashion Wardrobe

From alluring sarees to floral mini dresses and formals, Mouni’s carousel highlighted her versatile style choices.

Sindoor-Clad Avatar

One frame showed her in a sindoor-clad look, radiating elegance and connecting deeply with fans.

Nods to Monobina and Mohini Roy

In her caption, she referenced her Gold character Monobina and mentioned her playful nickname, Mohini Roy.

Industry Friends Shower Love

Celebs like Mrunal Thakur, Zara Khan, and Samidha Wangnoo flooded the comments with admiration and emojis.

Iconic Roles

From Naagin’s Shivanya to Monobina, fans called her “Purely apsara” and praised her on-screen strength and beauty.

Career Highlights

She has been part of Naagin, Brahmāstra, Gold, Mahadev, K.G.F: Chapter 1, and more acclaimed projects.

