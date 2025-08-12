August 12, 2025

Birthday Girl Sara Ali Khan’s Most Relatable On-Screen Characters

Published by: ABP Live
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has carved a distinct space for herself in Bollywood with her natural charm, infectious energy, and relatable performances.

Audience Favourite

Beyond her screen presence, it’s the characters she chooses, rooted in authenticity and emotion that make her a favourite with audiences.

Memorable Roles
On her birthday, we take a walk through some of her most memorable roles that continue to strike a chord with fans.


Mukku – Kedarnath

Sara’s debut in Kedarnath was a refreshing departure from the typical glam launchpad. She stepped into the shoes of Mukku, a spirited, small-town girl from a Pandit family, bringing to life her stubborn charm and quiet resilience.

Shagun – Simmba

As Shagun, Sara balanced simplicity with strength. She embodied the essence of a woman who loves fiercely and stands firmly by her people.

Somya – Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Sara’s portrayal of Somya resonated strongly with newly married women. Set against the backdrop of a small-town romance, she slipped into the role with ease.

Rinku – Atrangi Re

One of her most powerful performances, Rinku in Atrangi Re was a whirlwind of love, excitement, pain, and vulnerability.

Chumki – Metro... In Dino

In Metro... In Dino, Sara portrayed Chumki, a socially awkward yet endearing young woman navigating the complexities of love and life.

Sara's On-Screen Journey

From strong-willed small-town girls to vulnerable modern women, Sara Ali Khan’s on-screen journeys continue to connect with audiences.

