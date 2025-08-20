August 20, 2025

Janhvi Kapoor Is Real Life 'Sundari', Here's Proof

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: janhvikapoor/instagram

Param Sundari Promotions

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to charm with her style choices, and her latest look for the promotions of her upcoming film Param Sundari is proof.

Image Source: janhvikapoor/instagram

What She Wore

The actress stepped out in a bright floral-printed saree, striking the perfect balance between tradition and modern flair.

Image Source: janhvikapoor/instagram

Elegant Vibe

The vibrant hues of the saree instantly brought a refreshing touch, making it ideal for a daytime promotional event, while the floral design added a playful yet elegant vibe.

Image Source: janhvikapoor/instagram

Perfect Jewellery Choice

Instead of going for something flashy, Janhvi opted for chunky earrings and bangles that beautifully complemented the saree without overshadowing it.

Image Source: janhvikapoor/instagram

Soft Yet Radiant Makeup

Her makeup was kept soft and radiant with a dewy base, nude lips, and kohl-rimmed eyes, letting her natural beauty shine through.

Image Source: janhvikapoor/instagram

Effortless Charm

With her hair styled in loose waves, she exuded an effortless charm that instantly turned heads.

Image Source: janhvikapoor/instagram

Love For Sarees

Time and again, she has been spotted donning six yards of elegance, whether it’s a pastel chiffon for festive occasions, a bold metallic drape for red-carpet appearances, or a breezy cotton saree for casual outings.

Image Source: janhvikapoor/instagram

Sarees As A Fashion Statement

She often strikes the perfect balance between youthful charm and timeless elegance, proving that sarees aren’t just a traditional outfit but also a versatile fashion statement.

Image Source: janhvikapoor/instagram

Upcoming Film

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in the upcoming film 'Param Sundari' opposite Sidharth Malhotra, releasing on August 29.

Image Source: janhvikapoor/instagram

