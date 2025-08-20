Janhvi Kapoor Is Real Life 'Sundari', Here's Proof
Janhvi Kapoor never fails to charm with her style choices, and her latest look for the promotions of her upcoming film Param Sundari is proof.
The actress stepped out in a bright floral-printed saree, striking the perfect balance between tradition and modern flair.
The vibrant hues of the saree instantly brought a refreshing touch, making it ideal for a daytime promotional event, while the floral design added a playful yet elegant vibe.
Instead of going for something flashy, Janhvi opted for chunky earrings and bangles that beautifully complemented the saree without overshadowing it.
Her makeup was kept soft and radiant with a dewy base, nude lips, and kohl-rimmed eyes, letting her natural beauty shine through.
With her hair styled in loose waves, she exuded an effortless charm that instantly turned heads.
Time and again, she has been spotted donning six yards of elegance, whether it’s a pastel chiffon for festive occasions, a bold metallic drape for red-carpet appearances, or a breezy cotton saree for casual outings.
She often strikes the perfect balance between youthful charm and timeless elegance, proving that sarees aren’t just a traditional outfit but also a versatile fashion statement.
Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in the upcoming film 'Param Sundari' opposite Sidharth Malhotra, releasing on August 29.