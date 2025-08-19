Disha Patani Just Broke The Internet… Again

The actress dropped a poolside photoshoot in a dazzling red-and-purple cut-out gown.
Her gown featured embellishments, a thigh-high slit, and daring cut-outs, exuding glamour and sensuality.
Disha completed the look with loose beachy waves, dewy makeup, and glowing skin.
The shoot had a dreamy, film-like quality with Disha posing in the pool and by the side.
Within two hours, her post crossed 180,000 likes, sparking a flood of reactions.
Comments poured in with praises, calling her the “undisputed queen of Instagram.”
Recently, Disha shared a video of her first-ever chair dance to Jiya Jale.
She credited her teacher in the caption, promising to keep practising the bold dance form.
On the film front, she will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle and Vishal Bhardwaj’s action thriller cameo.