Disha Patani Just Broke The Internet… Again

Disha Sets Instagram Ablaze

The actress dropped a poolside photoshoot in a dazzling red-and-purple cut-out gown.

Image Source: Instagram/dishapatani

Elegant Outfit

Her gown featured embellishments, a thigh-high slit, and daring cut-outs, exuding glamour and sensuality.

Image Source: Instagram/dishapatani

Stole the Show

Disha completed the look with loose beachy waves, dewy makeup, and glowing skin.

Image Source: Instagram/dishapatani

Cinematic Photoshoot

The shoot had a dreamy, film-like quality with Disha posing in the pool and by the side.

Image Source: Instagram/dishapatani

Fan Frenzy

Within two hours, her post crossed 180,000 likes, sparking a flood of reactions.

Image Source: Instagram/dishapatani

Instagram Queen

Comments poured in with praises, calling her the “undisputed queen of Instagram.”

Image Source: Instagram/dishapatani

Sizzling Chair Dance

Recently, Disha shared a video of her first-ever chair dance to Jiya Jale.

Image Source: Instagram/dishapatani

Learning With Passion

She credited her teacher in the caption, promising to keep practising the bold dance form.

Image Source: Instagram/dishapatani

Projects Ahead

On the film front, she will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle and Vishal Bhardwaj’s action thriller cameo.

Image Source: Instagram/dishapatani

