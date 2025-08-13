Rashmika Mandanna: Pan-India’s Sweetheart Gears Up for a Power-Packed Year
Rashmika Mandanna has firmly established herself as one of Indian cinema’s most adored and bankable stars — a true Pan-India sweetheart.
Known for her winning mix of charisma, versatility, and emotional depth, she has mastered everything from high-energy dance numbers and hard-hitting action sequences to tender, heartwarming moments.
Now, she’s ready to turn up the heat with a slate of exciting projects that span genres, industries, and fresh on-screen pairings. Here’s a glimpse of what’s in store.
Following the massive success of Animal, Rashmika returns as Geetanjali opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal Park.
As Srivalli, Rashmika reunites with Allu Arjun for the next explosive chapter in the Pushpa franchise.
In Mysaa, Rashmika delivers one of her most intense performances yet, stepping into the role of a fierce Gond warrior.
Pairing with Dev Mohan in Shantharuban’s Rainbow, Rashmika takes on a romantic drama that promises to deliver a fresh narrative style and deeply emotional storytelling.
In The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran, Rashmika dives into a deeply emotional Telugu love story, exploring layers of passion, vulnerability, and conflict.
Rashmika joins Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe in Thama, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.