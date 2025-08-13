August 13, 2025

Rashmika Mandanna: Pan-India’s Sweetheart Gears Up for a Power-Packed Year

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

National Crush

Rashmika Mandanna has firmly established herself as one of Indian cinema’s most adored and bankable stars — a true Pan-India sweetheart.

Image Source: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Versatility

Known for her winning mix of charisma, versatility, and emotional depth, she has mastered everything from high-energy dance numbers and hard-hitting action sequences to tender, heartwarming moments.

Image Source: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Upcoming Projects

Now, she’s ready to turn up the heat with a slate of exciting projects that span genres, industries, and fresh on-screen pairings. Here’s a glimpse of what’s in store.

Image Source: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Animal Park

Following the massive success of Animal, Rashmika returns as Geetanjali opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal Park.

Image Source: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Pushpa 3: The Rampage

As Srivalli, Rashmika reunites with Allu Arjun for the next explosive chapter in the Pushpa franchise.

Image Source: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Mysaa

In Mysaa, Rashmika delivers one of her most intense performances yet, stepping into the role of a fierce Gond warrior.

Image Source: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rainbow

Pairing with Dev Mohan in Shantharuban’s Rainbow, Rashmika takes on a romantic drama that promises to deliver a fresh narrative style and deeply emotional storytelling.

Image Source: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

The Girlfriend

In The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran, Rashmika dives into a deeply emotional Telugu love story, exploring layers of passion, vulnerability, and conflict.

Image Source: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Thama

Rashmika joins Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe in Thama, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Image Source: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

See More

Birthday Girl Sara Ali Khan’s Most Relatable On-Screen Characters

Tripti Dimri Stuns In A Black Lace Dress

Panday Family Celebrates Ahaan’s Saiyaara Dream Run

Avneet Kaur Stuns In A Dreamy Light Pink Tulle Dress