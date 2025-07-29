July 29, 2025

Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan’s Defining On-Screen Moments

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: IMDb

Owning The Screen

Kartik Aaryan has proven time and again that he doesn’t just star in films — he owns them, one scene at a time.

Image Source: IMDb

Distinct Filmography

With his instinctive choice of roles and an extraordinary connect with the masses, he has built a filmography filled with sequences that linger long after the credits roll.

Image Source: IMDb

Pyaar Ka Punchnama – The Monologue That Started It All

A defining moment in his career, Kartik’s 6-minute-long monologue dissecting modern relationships became a cultural phenomenon.

Image Source: IMDb

Chandu Champion – The Soul-Crushing Breakdown

As Murlikant, Kartik delivered a heart-wrenching performance in the hospital breakdown scene. His expression of pain, helplessness, and quiet dignity made this one of his most powerful cinematic highs.

Image Source: IMDb

Satyaprem Ki Katha

The emotional confrontation scene where Sattu faces Katha’s abuser packed raw anger, heartbreak, and protective strength.

Image Source: IMDb

Freddy – A Dark and Chilling Transformation

In Freddy, Kartik shed his boy-next-door image, delivering one of his darkest performances. The scene revealing Kainaaz’s betrayal, as Freddy’s sinister side takes over, showcased his range and layered intensity.

Image Source: IMDb

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – The Haunting Climax Reveal

The climactic moment where Kartik’s Rajkumar Debendranath stands before his sisters with Bhola Bhala Tha playing in the background brought tears to even the toughest viewers.

Image Source: IMDb

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – The Electrifying ‘Ami Je Tomar’ Sequence

Kartik’s performance during Ami Je Tomar wasn’t just a scene — it was a showstopper.

Image Source: IMDb

The Road Ahead

As he gears up for Anurag Basu’s untitled project, the romance Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and the much-anticipated fantasy Naagzilla, fans can expect many more scenes destined to make history.

Image Source: IMDb

