October 13, 2025

Khushi Kapoor’s Diwali Look Is Giving Bollywood Glam

Festive Glam

Khushi Kapoor turned heads in a rose-pink sequined saree at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party in Mumbai.

Image Source: Instagram/khushikapoor

Elegant Style

She paired the saree with a full-sleeve blouse and intricate embroidery, radiating elegance.

Image Source: Instagram/khushikapoor

Subtle Accessories

Khushi styled her hair in a sleek bun with delicate pearl earrings and soft festive makeup.

Image Source: Instagram/khushikapoor

Social Media Moments

She shared a series of Instagram pictures, including a fun snap with Orry, capturing the night’s joy.

Image Source: Instagram/khushikapoor

Star-Studded Night

Celebrities like Hema Malini, Malaika Arora, Kajol, and Kriti Sanon also attended the glamorous event.

Image Source: Instagram/khushikapoor

Blend of Tradition & Modernity

Her outfit combined festive charm with contemporary minimalism, making it perfect for the occasion.

Image Source: Instagram/khushikapoor

Fashion Inspiration

Fans praised Khushi’s poise and style, calling her look a blend of elegance and festive spirit.

Image Source: Instagram/khushikapoor

Designer Spotlight

Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party continues to be a highlight of Bollywood’s festive calendar.

Image Source: Instagram/khushikapoor

Instagram Highlights

Khushi’s Instagram posts offered fans a peek into her glamorous and joyous Diwali celebration.

Image Source: Instagram/khushikapoor

