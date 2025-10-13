Khushi Kapoor’s Diwali Look Is Giving Bollywood Glam

Khushi Kapoor turned heads in a rose-pink sequined saree at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party in Mumbai.
She paired the saree with a full-sleeve blouse and intricate embroidery, radiating elegance.
Khushi styled her hair in a sleek bun with delicate pearl earrings and soft festive makeup.
She shared a series of Instagram pictures, including a fun snap with Orry, capturing the night’s joy.
Celebrities like Hema Malini, Malaika Arora, Kajol, and Kriti Sanon also attended the glamorous event.
Her outfit combined festive charm with contemporary minimalism, making it perfect for the occasion.
Fans praised Khushi’s poise and style, calling her look a blend of elegance and festive spirit.
Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party continues to be a highlight of Bollywood’s festive calendar.
Khushi’s Instagram posts offered fans a peek into her glamorous and joyous Diwali celebration.