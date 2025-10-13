October 13, 2025

Tara Sutaria Turns Diwali Into A Golden Fairytale

Diwali Glam

Tara Sutaria lit up Instagram with her golden Manish Malhotra saree at the designer’s annual Diwali bash, turning heads with her timeless elegance and old-Bombay-film-era charm.

Nod to Love

Her caption read, “Last night with my firecracker… 😉🌶️🔥 For our dearest @manishmalhotra05, my favourite host always ❤️🍾✨,” hinting at her rumoured beau Veer Pahariya.

Champagne-Gold Saree

Tara’s couture saree featured hand embroidery and crystal detailing, paired with a structured bustier blouse. Her look perfectly blended nostalgia with modern glamour.

Sparkling Accessories

The ensemble was elevated with statement diamond jewelry, sleek straight hair, and soft bronzed makeup, creating a glowing, cinematic vibe.

Veer Complements Tara

Veer mirrored Tara’s elegance in an ivory kurta set. The couple’s subtle intimacy and coordinated styling made them the highlight of the evening.

Chemistry Captured

Fans were captivated by the couple’s quiet moments — from Veer’s forehead kiss to Tara leaning in — making their appearance feel personal and unforced.

Public Recognition

The duo’s romance first sparked in May 2024. Since then, their public appearances, ramp walks, and Diwali outing have confirmed their growing connection.

Bollywood Lineage

Veer, grandson of former CM Sushilkumar Shinde, is set for his Bollywood debut in Sky Force. Tara continues to impress with her poise and fashion-forward choices.

Golden Moments

What made Tara’s post viral wasn’t just the outfit or the party—it was the understated intimacy and warmth she shared with Veer, leaving fans mesmerized.

