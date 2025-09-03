Baaghi 4 Cast Dons Stylish Looks For Promotional Outing
Baaghi 4 cast including Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa were seen promoting the film in stylish looks.
Baaghi 4 is the fourth instalment in the action-drama franchise.
The high octane drama stars Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt plays the villain in the film.
Sonam Bajwa was seen in a casual look in a tank top, blue denims and a leather jacket.
Baaghi 4 marks Sonam Bajwa's second Bollywood film after Housefull 5.
Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the action drama.
Harnaaz opted for a chic look in a denim dress with a cutout pattern.
Tiger looked dapper as usual in a brown shirt and distressed jeans.
Baaghi 4 releases in theatres on September 5.