September 3, 2025

Baaghi 4 Cast Dons Stylish Looks For Promotional Outing

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Manav Manglani

Baaghi 4 Promotions

Baaghi 4 cast including Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa were seen promoting the film in stylish looks.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

About The Film

Baaghi 4 is the fourth instalment in the action-drama franchise.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Film's Cast

The high octane drama stars Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt plays the villain in the film.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Sonam Bajwa's Look

Sonam Bajwa was seen in a casual look in a tank top, blue denims and a leather jacket.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Second Bollywood Film

Baaghi 4 marks Sonam Bajwa's second Bollywood film after Housefull 5.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Harnaaz Sandhu

Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the action drama.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

What Harnaaz Wore

Harnaaz opted for a chic look in a denim dress with a cutout pattern.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Tiger Shroff

Tiger looked dapper as usual in a brown shirt and distressed jeans.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Release Date

Baaghi 4 releases in theatres on September 5.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

See More

Ankita Lokhande’s Festive Saree Look Wins Hearts

Janhvi Kapoor's Modern Princess Moment In Fairytale Lehenga

Avneet Kaur Looks Ethereal In A Yellow Dress For Love In Vietnam Promotions

Pop Diva Dua Lipa Celebrates 30 In Style