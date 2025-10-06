Mouni Roy’s Milan Diaries

Mouni Roy celebrated her birthday in Milan last week, sharing an Instagram photo dump capturing her travel, fashion, and celebrations.
The actress shared pictures of herself exploring vibrant streets, shopping, enjoying desserts, and posing with friends and colleagues.
A highlight from the album shows Mouni staring at the camera with her birthday cake, captioned, “Milan memoirs & a birthday candle.”
Mouni turned heads at Milan Fashion Week, wearing a Dhruv Kapoor ensemble featuring a red-and-white checkered voluminous shirt and an asymmetrical wrap-style skirt.
She completed the look with knee-length pointed leather boots, leaving her hair open in soft waves that added elegance and glamour.
Her Milan posts and Fashion Week appearances generated excitement among fans, who praised her style and travel updates online.
Mouni was last seen in The Bhootnii, co-starring Palak Tiwari, Sanjay Dutt, and Sunny Singh.
She will feature in David Dhawan’s upcoming film alongside Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, and other notable actors.
Mouni is also working on The Wives, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, a mystery thriller exploring the untold lives of Bollywood star wives.