October 6, 2025

Mouni Roy’s Milan Diaries

Birthday in Milan

Mouni Roy celebrated her birthday in Milan last week, sharing an Instagram photo dump capturing her travel, fashion, and celebrations.

Photo Dump

The actress shared pictures of herself exploring vibrant streets, shopping, enjoying desserts, and posing with friends and colleagues.

Birthday Moment

A highlight from the album shows Mouni staring at the camera with her birthday cake, captioned, “Milan memoirs & a birthday candle.”

Fashion Week Appearance

Mouni turned heads at Milan Fashion Week, wearing a Dhruv Kapoor ensemble featuring a red-and-white checkered voluminous shirt and an asymmetrical wrap-style skirt.

Stylish Footwear

She completed the look with knee-length pointed leather boots, leaving her hair open in soft waves that added elegance and glamour.

Social Media Buzz

Her Milan posts and Fashion Week appearances generated excitement among fans, who praised her style and travel updates online.

Recent Work

Mouni was last seen in The Bhootnii, co-starring Palak Tiwari, Sanjay Dutt, and Sunny Singh.

Upcoming Project

She will feature in David Dhawan’s upcoming film alongside Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, and other notable actors.

The Wives

Mouni is also working on The Wives, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, a mystery thriller exploring the untold lives of Bollywood star wives.

