Grammys 2026 Red Carpet Fashion: 10 Celebrity Looks That Dominated Awards Night

She stepped out in a figure-hugging sheer ivory gown It featured intricate beadwork, soft ruffled tiers, and a subtle train that added movement with every step. The embellished corset bodice and translucent detailing gave the look a couture finish.
Tyla wore a nude-toned, crystal-embellished gown that had a touch of vintage glamour. The sleek silhouette was elevated by shimmering beadwork across the bodice, while dramatic feather detailing along the skirt and train added texture.
Audrey Nuna turned heads with a bold, sculptural outfit that featured exaggerated padded sleeves, tailored panels, and a cascading pleated skirt. The structured silhouette was offset by delicate detailing, from statement earrings to minimalist makeup that kept the focus firmly on the dramatic construction.
Heidi Klum stepped out in a glossy, nude-toned bodycon dress that hugged her silhouette with sculptural precision. The sleek finish and minimalist cut placed all the focus on confidence and form.
Sombr captivated his fans with a glittering, mirror-like ensemble. The cropped crystal-embellished jacket paired with matching high-waisted trousers added maximum impact.
Miley Cyrus turns the Grammys red carpet into a power dressing moment. She steps out in a structured black leather jacket, cinched at the waist with bold belt detailing, layered over a white shirt. To elevate her attire, she wore a sleek black tailored trousers and pointed heels.
Rosé delivers a high-impact look by while wearing a strapless black mini dress with a body-skimming silhouette. Her attire was dramatically elevated by a voluminous ivory draped train that cascades from the waist.
Bad Bunny opted for a timeless attire that blended classic tailoring with his signature edge. He stepped out in a sharp black velvet tuxedo, paired with a white shirt and a perfectly knotted black bow tie. The star added a white floral brooch for a romantic contrast.
Kesha made a dramatic red-carpet statement in an ethereal white feathered gown that blended glamour with bold individuality. The off-shoulder silhouette, soft feather detailing, and floor-length train created a striking contrast against the red carpet.
Lady Gaga delivered high-impact drama on the Grammy Awards red carpet in a striking black feathered gown that blended avant-garde couture with gothic elegance. The sculpted silhouette, dramatic neckline, and cascading feather details created a powerful, fashion-forward statement.