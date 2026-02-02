February 2, 2026

Grammys 2026 Red Carpet Fashion: 10 Celebrity Looks That Dominated Awards Night

1. Sabrina Carpenter:

She stepped out in a figure-hugging sheer ivory gown It featured intricate beadwork, soft ruffled tiers, and a subtle train that added movement with every step. The embellished corset bodice and translucent detailing gave the look a couture finish.

2. Tyla:

Tyla wore a nude-toned, crystal-embellished gown that had a touch of vintage glamour. The sleek silhouette was elevated by shimmering beadwork across the bodice, while dramatic feather detailing along the skirt and train added texture.

3. Audrey Nuna:

Audrey Nuna turned heads with a bold, sculptural outfit that featured exaggerated padded sleeves, tailored panels, and a cascading pleated skirt. The structured silhouette was offset by delicate detailing, from statement earrings to minimalist makeup that kept the focus firmly on the dramatic construction.

4. Heidi Klum:

Heidi Klum stepped out in a glossy, nude-toned bodycon dress that hugged her silhouette with sculptural precision. The sleek finish and minimalist cut placed all the focus on confidence and form.

5. Sombr:

Sombr captivated his fans with a glittering, mirror-like ensemble. The cropped crystal-embellished jacket paired with matching high-waisted trousers added maximum impact.

6. Miley Cyrus:

Miley Cyrus turns the Grammys red carpet into a power dressing moment. She steps out in a structured black leather jacket, cinched at the waist with bold belt detailing, layered over a white shirt. To elevate her attire, she wore a sleek black tailored trousers and pointed heels.

7. Rosé:

Rosé delivers a high-impact look by while wearing a strapless black mini dress with a body-skimming silhouette. Her attire was dramatically elevated by a voluminous ivory draped train that cascades from the waist.

8. Bad Bunny:

Bad Bunny opted for a timeless attire that blended classic tailoring with his signature edge. He stepped out in a sharp black velvet tuxedo, paired with a white shirt and a perfectly knotted black bow tie. The star added a white floral brooch for a romantic contrast.

9. Kesha:

Kesha made a dramatic red-carpet statement in an ethereal white feathered gown that blended glamour with bold individuality. The off-shoulder silhouette, soft feather detailing, and floor-length train created a striking contrast against the red carpet.

10. Lady Gaga:

Lady Gaga delivered high-impact drama on the Grammy Awards red carpet in a striking black feathered gown that blended avant-garde couture with gothic elegance. The sculpted silhouette, dramatic neckline, and cascading feather details created a powerful, fashion-forward statement.

