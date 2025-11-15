November 15, 2025

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Pearl-Laced Saree Look Is Pure Vintage Romance

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Latest Look

Aditi Rao Hydari’s latest appearance in a Manish Malhotra Cream Silk Lace and Pearl Embroidered Saree is one of the most glamorous looks of recent times.

Image Source: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Desi Audrey Hepburn

She doesn’t just wear the ensemble; she transforms it into a moment. This is truly the closest we’ve come to witnessing a desi Audrey Hepburn.

Image Source: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Classic Manish Malhotra Saree

The saree is classic Manish Malhotra — opulent yet featherlight in its visual language. The cream-toned silk drapes with a liquid sheen, catching light the way satin gowns once gleamed on Old Hollywood icons.

Image Source: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Old World Romance

What sets it apart, though, is the intricate lace and pearl-embroidered border. The pearls, arranged along the edge, resemble tiny constellations and bring a touch of old-world romance.

Image Source: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Sensual Touch

Aditi paired the luxurious drape with a black velvet blouse, backless for just the right touch of sensuality.

Image Source: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Dreamy Pick

The contrast between the glowing silk and the rich velvet elevates the entire ensemble — making it a dreamy bridesmaid pick.

Image Source: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Chic Minimalism

Her jewellery styling, too, deserves applause. Instead of overwhelming the look, she opted for chic minimalism: ear cuffs adorned with green and maroon stones, a statement choker, and a playful stack of bangles.

Image Source: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Dewy Makeup

The makeup was kept light and dewy, letting the hair take centre stage.

Image Source: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Hepburn-Inspired Aesthetic

A sharp middle part, a sleek bun, and softly curled tendrils framing the forehead completed her Hepburn-inspired aesthetic.

Image Source: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

See More

Raashii Khanna’s Corset Saree Look Is A Fresh Take On Timeless Femininity

Shanaya Kapoor Redefines Wedding Glamour With Her Exquisite Looks

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In Dual Glamour At Deeya Shroff’s Wedding

Suhana Khan’s Regal Multi-Coloured Lehenga Look