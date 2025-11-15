Aditi Rao Hydari’s Pearl-Laced Saree Look Is Pure Vintage Romance
Aditi Rao Hydari’s latest appearance in a Manish Malhotra Cream Silk Lace and Pearl Embroidered Saree is one of the most glamorous looks of recent times.
She doesn’t just wear the ensemble; she transforms it into a moment. This is truly the closest we’ve come to witnessing a desi Audrey Hepburn.
The saree is classic Manish Malhotra — opulent yet featherlight in its visual language. The cream-toned silk drapes with a liquid sheen, catching light the way satin gowns once gleamed on Old Hollywood icons.
What sets it apart, though, is the intricate lace and pearl-embroidered border. The pearls, arranged along the edge, resemble tiny constellations and bring a touch of old-world romance.
Aditi paired the luxurious drape with a black velvet blouse, backless for just the right touch of sensuality.
The contrast between the glowing silk and the rich velvet elevates the entire ensemble — making it a dreamy bridesmaid pick.
Her jewellery styling, too, deserves applause. Instead of overwhelming the look, she opted for chic minimalism: ear cuffs adorned with green and maroon stones, a statement choker, and a playful stack of bangles.
The makeup was kept light and dewy, letting the hair take centre stage.
A sharp middle part, a sleek bun, and softly curled tendrils framing the forehead completed her Hepburn-inspired aesthetic.