Celebrating 10 Self-Made Men In Indian Film Industry
Rajkummar Rao has become one of the most iconic outsiders of modern Bollywood. From struggling to find auditions to becoming a National Award winner, his filmography Shahid, Newton, Stree, Trapped, speaks of an actor committed to excellence over glamour.
Jaideep Ahlawat’s climb to success took years of unwavering discipline, rejections, and theatre roots. His breakout in Paatal Lok changed the trajectory of his career, and today, with acclaimed roles in Raazi, Jaane Jaan, and Gangs of Wasseypur, he stands as one of India’s most powerful performers.
Ali Fazal’s journey is a rare blend of global vision and Indian storytelling. What began as a small part in 3 Idiots has grown into an international career that includes acclaimed performances in Victoria & Abdul and Death on the Nile.
Abhishek Banerjee’s journey is one of Bollywood’s most inspiring transitions, from being a casting director shaping other people’s careers to becoming a full-time actor with a powerful screen presence of his own. He became a household name after winning hearts as Jana in Stree, and his critically acclaimed performance in Stolen has been celebrated as a gem of Indian indie cinema.
Randeep Hooda has always been an actor who disappears into his characters with fearless conviction. He has consistently delivered intensely transformative performances. Completely self-made, he remains one of Bollywood’s most respected method actors.
Pankaj Tripathi’s journey from a small village in Bihar to becoming one of India’s most beloved actors is the definition of self-made success. With unforgettable performances in Gangs of Wasseypur, Mirzapur,Ludo and Metro In Dino, he has become synonymous with honesty and depth.
Kartik Aaryan’s rise from modelling auditions and engineering classrooms to superstardom is a story that resonates with millions. His iconic Pyaar Ka Punchnama monologue became a generational moment, and with hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & 3 Kartik has cemented his place as one of Bollywood’s youngest self-made success stories.
For years, Gulshan Devaiah has been the industry’s best-kept secret, an actor of extraordinary range shaped by theatre discipline and craft. Films like Hunterrr and Dahaad showcased his brilliance, but it is the blockbuster success of Kantara Chapter 1 that has finally placed him in the national spotlight.
Adivi Sesh is a writer-actor whose rise has been fueled by intelligence, precision, and relentless hard work. After earning national praise for Major, he is now riding immense pre-release buzz for his upcoming films G2 (Goodachari 2 ) and Dacoit.
Adarsh Gourav became a global name with The White Tiger, earning BAFTA recognition and universal acclaim. But what makes his journey even more historic is his casting in the iconic Alien franchise, now adapted into a series for the first time.