Esha Gupta’s Sizzling Leather Look Sets Paris Fashion Week Ablaze
Esha Gupta turned heads and dropped jaws at Paris Fashion Week as she redefined edgy chic in a sultry leather ensemble.
Leaving convention behind, Esha ditched the bralette and wore a brown leather jacket sans top, leaving the buttons dramatically undone.
The furry sleeves added a bold statement flair, making this look an instant show-stealer.
Esha paired the risqué top and jacket with a low-waist brown leather midi skirt that teased just enough.
The sleek silhouette, paired with a subtle side slit, oozed sophistication while still keeping things unapologetically daring.
Esha opted for a sleek, short hairdo that sat effortlessly on her shoulders.
Her glamour was just as fierce, with bold black smoky eyes, gleaming cheeks and nude lips, ensuring all eyes remained on her.
Matching black furry heels, echoing the jacket’s sleeves, completed Esha’s outfit with a high-fashion flourish.
Esha’s confident stride and unapologetic style made her a standout at Paris Fashion Week.