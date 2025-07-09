July 9, 2025

Esha Gupta’s Sizzling Leather Look Sets Paris Fashion Week Ablaze

Outfit

Esha Gupta turned heads and dropped jaws at Paris Fashion Week as she redefined edgy chic in a sultry leather ensemble.

No Bralette

Leaving convention behind, Esha ditched the bralette and wore a brown leather jacket sans top, leaving the buttons dramatically undone.

Sleeves

The furry sleeves added a bold statement flair, making this look an instant show-stealer.

Skirt

Esha paired the risqué top and jacket with a low-waist brown leather midi skirt that teased just enough.

Details

The sleek silhouette, paired with a subtle side slit, oozed sophistication while still keeping things unapologetically daring.

Hair

Esha opted for a sleek, short hairdo that sat effortlessly on her shoulders.

Makeup

Her glamour was just as fierce, with bold black smoky eyes, gleaming cheeks and nude lips, ensuring all eyes remained on her.

Heels Seal the Deal

Matching black furry heels, echoing the jacket’s sleeves, completed Esha’s outfit with a high-fashion flourish.

Runway-Ready Queen

Esha’s confident stride and unapologetic style made her a standout at Paris Fashion Week.

