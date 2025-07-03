July 3, 2025

Shruti Haasan Oozes Gothic Glam In This Chic Look

Published by: ABP Live Entertainment
Image Source: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan

Shruti Haasan's Latest Look

Shruti Haasan is embracing her inner rock goddess with this all-black, edgy ensemble that’s equal parts fierce and fashionable.

Image Source: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan

Black Tee

Shruti channels her love for heavy metal in a Slipknot graphic tee that sets the tone for her entire look.

Image Source: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan

Details

The distressed band logo and skull graphic scream rock-chic with a punch of rebellion.

Image Source: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan

Unique Skirt

Shruti paired her tee with a high-waisted denim panel skirt that seamlessly blends into black ruched fabric.

Image Source: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan

Bold Jewellery

Shruti amped up the accessories with silver layered chains and stacked rings with gothic-inspired detailing.

Image Source: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan

Hairstyle

Her long, voluminous, side-parted waves offered a soft contrast to the bold ensemble.

Image Source: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan

Heels

Shruti opted for glossy black peep-toe heels with an ankle strap, bold enough to match her look.

Image Source: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan

Goth Meets Glam

Shruti Haasan nailed the goth-glam aesthetic with a perfect mix of grunge, structure and sultry styling.

Image Source: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan

Caption

She captioned the photos with a cool statement, 'That would be my mask fr. Iykyk', leaving fans to decode the mystery behind her edgy vibe.

Image Source: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan

See More

Vikrant Massey And Shanaya Kapoor Slay Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Event

Malaika Arora Slays In Nautical Stripes & Flares At The Airport

Shehnaaz Gill Is Pure Punjabi Kudi In Desi Look

Surveen Chawla Turns Up The Heat In Bold Red Look