Shruti Haasan Oozes Gothic Glam In This Chic Look
Shruti Haasan is embracing her inner rock goddess with this all-black, edgy ensemble that’s equal parts fierce and fashionable.
Shruti channels her love for heavy metal in a Slipknot graphic tee that sets the tone for her entire look.
The distressed band logo and skull graphic scream rock-chic with a punch of rebellion.
Shruti paired her tee with a high-waisted denim panel skirt that seamlessly blends into black ruched fabric.
Shruti amped up the accessories with silver layered chains and stacked rings with gothic-inspired detailing.
Her long, voluminous, side-parted waves offered a soft contrast to the bold ensemble.
Shruti opted for glossy black peep-toe heels with an ankle strap, bold enough to match her look.
Shruti Haasan nailed the goth-glam aesthetic with a perfect mix of grunge, structure and sultry styling.
She captioned the photos with a cool statement, 'That would be my mask fr. Iykyk', leaving fans to decode the mystery behind her edgy vibe.