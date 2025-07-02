Vikrant Massey And Shanaya Kapoor Slay Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Event
Vikrant Massey And Shanaya Kapoor were seen slaying with their stylish looks at Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan trailer launch event.
Shanaya Kapoor gave her saree look a contemporary twist by pairing it with a corset blouse and looked an absolute diva.
Shanaya's dewy makeup and short hair styled into waves gave her a fresh and refreshing look.
Vikrant Massey opted for a formal look in a white shirt, black coat and beige pants.
Belonging to the popular Kapoor family, Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a romantic drama the film features Shanaya as a passionate theatre performer. Vikrant Massey takes on the role of a visually impaired musician.
Shanaya is all set to make her much-awaited acting debut with the Bollywood film.
The film is inspired by Ruskin Bond’s beloved short story “The Eyes Have It”.
The film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 11.