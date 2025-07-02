July 2, 2025

Vikrant Massey And Shanaya Kapoor Slay Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Event

Trailer Launch Event

Vikrant Massey And Shanaya Kapoor were seen slaying with their stylish looks at Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan trailer launch event.

Shanaya's Look

Shanaya Kapoor gave her saree look a contemporary twist by pairing it with a corset blouse and looked an absolute diva.

Fresh And Refreshing

Shanaya's dewy makeup and short hair styled into waves gave her a fresh and refreshing look.

Vikrant's Look

Vikrant Massey opted for a formal look in a white shirt, black coat and beige pants.

About Shanaya Kapoor

Belonging to the popular Kapoor family, Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

About The Film

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a romantic drama the film features Shanaya as a passionate theatre performer. Vikrant Massey takes on the role of a visually impaired musician.

Shanaya Kapoor's Debut

Shanaya is all set to make her much-awaited acting debut with the Bollywood film.

Film's Original Story

The film is inspired by Ruskin Bond’s beloved short story “The Eyes Have It”.

Release Date

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 11.

