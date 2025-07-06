Nia Sharma’s Pool Party Is Summer Goals

Nia Sharma turned up the heat in a white bikini while chilling in an infinity pool atop Palm Tower, Dubai, flaunting breathtaking views of the skyline.
Her photo carousel went instantly viral, with fans flooding her post with fire emojis, stunning comments, and praise for her beach-ready look.
She shared a video of herself dancing in the pool under the night sky, radiating carefree energy and vacation joy.
Nia wasn’t just serving poolside glam — other pictures show her sipping drinks and soaking up the luxe rooftop lounge atmosphere.
She simply captioned her photos “#Dubai2025,” letting the vibes and visuals speak for themselves.
From “Ufff hottest” to “Queen of looks!” — fans can’t get enough of Nia’s ultra-glam aesthetic and bold confidence.
Just days earlier, Nia wrapped up Laughter Chefs Season 2, posting behind-the-scenes moments from the 22-hour finale shoot.
In a touching caption, she called her team “Pookie cast” and shared how she went from laughing to crying during the emotional sign-off.
Her post featured Ankita Lokhande, Karan Kundrra, Rahul Vaidya, Reem Shaikh, and others waving goodbye, screaming with joy, and celebrating the show's journey.