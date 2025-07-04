Nushrratt Bharuccha Paints The Town Red In Fiery Ensemble
Nushrratt Bharuccha recently stunned fans and fashion critics alike with a red-hot look that oozes glamour, drama and unapologetic sass.
Nushrratt wore a strapless gown crafted in a deep red hue with a thigh-high slit that showcased her toned legs.
The dress featured intricate floral applique detailing across the bodice and waist, giving it a sculptural, almost couture-inspired aesthetic.
To complement her ravishing dress, Nushrratt slipped into matching red platform heels with criss-cross ankle straps.
The actress accessorised her look with dainty drop earrings that added just a whisper of sparkle.
She wore a matte red lip that perfectly matched her gown, paired with softly blended eyeshadow, fluttery lashes and glowing skin.
Her hair cascaded down her shoulders in soft, luscious waves, added a sultry elegance to her overall look.
Shot against a gritty, unfinished industrial backdrop, the setting intensified the drama of the red look.
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s bold red outing ticks all the right boxes: sultry, statement-making, and supremely elegant.