Pop Diva Dua Lipa Celebrates 30 In Style

30 in Style

Pop sensation Dua Lipa rang in her milestone birthday with an intimate yet glamorous celebration with fiancé Callum Turner.

Lace Dream

She dazzled in a sheer netted lace gown, embellished with intricate floral motifs in a rich garnet burgundy shade.

Bold and Backless

The dress featured a plunging halter neckline, daring backless cut, and hugged her frame before flowing gracefully to the floor.

Touch of Glam

Dua accessorised with statement gold jewellery, a diamond bangle, a luxe gold watch, and rings studded with diamonds.

Touch of Edge

Her sharp manicure added just the right pop of flair, balancing the elegance of her look with a touch of edge.

Jet-Black Tresses

Her iconic glossy black hair cascaded down her back, completing the look with effortless sophistication.

Sun-Kissed

Glowing with luminous, sun-kissed skin, Dua exuded an aura of natural charm and confidence.

Candid with Callum

A sweet selfie with fiancé Callum Turner captured the couple smiling, making the moment extra memorable.

A Cake to Remember

The highlight of the night was a lavish chocolate cake, adding a rich and delicious note to the star’s big day.

