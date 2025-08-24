Pop Diva Dua Lipa Celebrates 30 In Style

Pop sensation Dua Lipa rang in her milestone birthday with an intimate yet glamorous celebration with fiancé Callum Turner.
She dazzled in a sheer netted lace gown, embellished with intricate floral motifs in a rich garnet burgundy shade.
The dress featured a plunging halter neckline, daring backless cut, and hugged her frame before flowing gracefully to the floor.
Dua accessorised with statement gold jewellery, a diamond bangle, a luxe gold watch, and rings studded with diamonds.
Her sharp manicure added just the right pop of flair, balancing the elegance of her look with a touch of edge.
Her iconic glossy black hair cascaded down her back, completing the look with effortless sophistication.
Glowing with luminous, sun-kissed skin, Dua exuded an aura of natural charm and confidence.
A sweet selfie with fiancé Callum Turner captured the couple smiling, making the moment extra memorable.
The highlight of the night was a lavish chocolate cake, adding a rich and delicious note to the star’s big day.