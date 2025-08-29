Ankita Lokhande’s Festive Saree Look Wins Hearts
For the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Ankita Lokhande looked like a vision to behold in a stunning red Bandhani saree that beautifully captured the festive spirit.
The saree, with its rich hue of red and intricate tie-dye patterns, radiated a sense of tradition while also reflecting her innate charm.
Red, being an auspicious color, made her outfit not just visually striking but also deeply rooted in festive symbolism, perfectly aligning with the pious occasion.
Ankita paired the saree with a classic red blouse, letting the Bandhani drape take center stage.
A small red bindi and subtle kohl-rimmed eyes completed her makeup, striking the perfect balance between festive glam and simplicity.
She accessorised her look with matching jewellery in red including jhumkas and bangles, adding a touch of old-world elegance.
What stood out was how effortlessly Ankita carried the saree with poise, showing that her fashion sense is deeply rooted in Indian traditions while still being contemporary enough to resonate with today’s style aesthetics.
Whether it’s her choice of fabrics, colors, or jewellery, Ankita has time and again shown that she knows how to blend culture with elegance, making every festive look memorable.
Her red Bandhani saree look wasn’t just about fashion—it was about embodying the spirit of devotion, celebration, and timeless Indian beauty.