Arjun Tendulkar's Wedding: 9 Celebs Who Attended The Grand Celebration

Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the celebration with his family. The actor was seen wearing an elegant off-white outfit, while Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan opted for yellow dresses, adding a bright and stylish touch to the occasion.
Abhishek was seen wearing a classic black kurta paired with white pyjamas, giving his look a timeless touch. Meanwhile, Aishwarya appeared stunning in a light blue embroidered saree. She completed her ensemble with matching jewellery.
Neha Dhupia was seen in a stunning Veg Vikas georgette saree. The saree featured delicate French cut rings and intricate star embellishments that added a touch of elegance. Designed by the label Abraham & Thakore, the outfit beautifully complemented her look.
Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was also present at the event along with his wife Jaya Bachchan. Jaya looked elegant in a cream and golden saree, while Amitabh appeared dapper in a dark-coloured suit. He completed his look with a traditional Kashmiri Jamawar shawl.
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was also seen attending the wedding, marking a rare public appearance.
Actor Aamir Khan was also seen arriving at the function. He was spotted wearing a striking red outfit for the occasion.
Former India captain MS Dhoni attended the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai on Wednesday, arriving with his wife Sakshi Dhoni.
Aarti Singh, Govinda's niece, was also seen attending the wedding celebrations along with her husband Dipak Chauhan. She appeared in a white and yellow outfit for the occasion.
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh also attended the wedding along with his wife, actress Geeta Basra. Geeta was seen wearing a light green gown-style saree adorned with delicate embroidery work. Harbhajan opted for a traditional look, dressed in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket.
