March 5, 2026

Arjun Tendulkar's Wedding: 9 Celebs Who Attended The Grand Celebration

Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Twitter/@cricketaakash

Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the celebration with his family. The actor was seen wearing an elegant off-white outfit, while Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan opted for yellow dresses, adding a bright and stylish touch to the occasion.

Image Source: Twitter/@teamsrkpune

Abhishek was seen wearing a classic black kurta paired with white pyjamas, giving his look a timeless touch. Meanwhile, Aishwarya appeared stunning in a light blue embroidered saree. She completed her ensemble with matching jewellery.

Image Source: Twitter/@sangita88x

Neha Dhupia was seen in a stunning Veg Vikas georgette saree. The saree featured delicate French cut rings and intricate star embellishments that added a touch of elegance. Designed by the label Abraham & Thakore, the outfit beautifully complemented her look.

Image Source: ABP Live

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was also present at the event along with his wife Jaya Bachchan. Jaya looked elegant in a cream and golden saree, while Amitabh appeared dapper in a dark-coloured suit. He completed his look with a traditional Kashmiri Jamawar shawl.

Image Source: ABP Live

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was also seen attending the wedding, marking a rare public appearance.

Image Source: Twitter/@ians_india

Actor Aamir Khan was also seen arriving at the function. He was spotted wearing a striking red outfit for the occasion.

Image Source: ABP Live

Former India captain MS Dhoni attended the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai on Wednesday, arriving with his wife Sakshi Dhoni.

Image Source: Twitter/@thecricketgully

Aarti Singh, Govinda's niece, was also seen attending the wedding celebrations along with her husband Dipak Chauhan. She appeared in a white and yellow outfit for the occasion.

Image Source: ABP Live

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh also attended the wedding along with his wife, actress Geeta Basra. Geeta was seen wearing a light green gown-style saree adorned with delicate embroidery work. Harbhajan opted for a traditional look, dressed in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket.

Image Source: ABP Live

See More

Grammys 2026 Red Carpet Fashion: 10 Celebrity Looks That Dominated Awards Night

International Men’s Day 2025: Celebrating 10 Self-Made Men In Indian Film Industry

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Pearl-Laced Saree Look Is Pure Vintage Romance

Raashii Khanna’s Corset Saree Look Is A Fresh Take On Timeless Femininity