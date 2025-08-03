August 3, 2025

Anushka Sen Drops Dreamy Pics Ahead Of Birthday Bash

Anushka Sen Gears Up for Birthday

The television star and social media influencer shared serene snapshots from a peaceful getaway, posting “22 going on 23” as her birthday approaches on August 4.

Nature Retreat

In the new photos, Anushka can be seen enjoying a boat ride surrounded by mountains, embracing nature’s calm and sharing glimpses of her tranquil retreat.

Massive Fan Love

Within an hour of posting, her birthday countdown photos garnered over 89,000 likes, with fans flooding the comments with excitement and love.

Television Debut

Anushka began her acting career in Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli (2009) and later gained recognition as Meher in Baalveer, becoming a household name.

Diverse Roles

She has appeared in popular TV shows such as Internet Wala Love, Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, and Lihaaf: The Quilt. Her portrayal of Rani Lakshmi Bai in Khoob Ladi Mardaani – Jhansi Ki Rani also earned acclaim.

Korean Entertainment

Anushka made history as the first Indian actress to work in the Korean film industry, starring in the film Asia and its spin-off web series Crush.

Tourism Ambassador

Her popularity in Korea soared as she appeared on billboards in Seoul and Busan. In 2023, she was appointed as the Honorary Ambassador of Korean Tourism, strengthening Indo-Korean cultural ties.

Fashion Brand NEWME

Anushka became the first-ever Creative CEO of NEWME, a Gen Z workwear fashion label. She plays an active role in curating styles and designing the collection.

Upcoming Projects

She continues to balance both Indian and international projects, starring in Dil Dosti Dilemma (2024) and Kill Dill – The Heartbreak Club (2025), with a passion for exploring bold and experimental roles.

