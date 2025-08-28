August 28, 2025

Janhvi Kapoor's Modern Princess Moment In Fairytale Lehenga

Experimenting With Style

Janhvi Kapoor has always been fearless when it comes to experimenting with her style, especially during film promotions.

Making A Mark

Over the years, she has stunned in bold silhouettes, glamorous gowns, and breezy ethnic ensembles that never fail to make her the center of attention.

Fairytale Moment

Her latest look is yet another fashion moment, where she embraces romantic couture in a dreamy Anushree Reddy lehenga—straight out of a modern fairytale.

Mesmerising Blouse

The highlight of the outfit is undoubtedly the blouse—crafted on a sheer illusion tulle base, it features intricate embroidery with three-dimensional floral appliqué.

Garden In Full Glory

Handcrafted in shades of red, pink, lilac, ivory, and green, the blouse blooms like a garden in full glory.

Statement Look

Though dramatic in silhouette, the lehenga maintains a graceful flow, true to Janhvi’s preference for statement-making yet wearable couture.

Floral Anarkali

Janhvi Kapoor also had fans swooning over her gorgeous girl-next-door look in a hand painted organza anarkali suit.

Drool-Worthy Looks

Janhvi Kapoor has been mesmerising fans with her drool-worthy looks for the promotions of her upcoming film Param Sundari.

About Param Sundari

Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra as leads, Param Sundari is a romantic comedy releasing in theatres on August 29.

