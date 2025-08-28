Janhvi Kapoor's Modern Princess Moment In Fairytale Lehenga
Janhvi Kapoor has always been fearless when it comes to experimenting with her style, especially during film promotions.
Over the years, she has stunned in bold silhouettes, glamorous gowns, and breezy ethnic ensembles that never fail to make her the center of attention.
Her latest look is yet another fashion moment, where she embraces romantic couture in a dreamy Anushree Reddy lehenga—straight out of a modern fairytale.
The highlight of the outfit is undoubtedly the blouse—crafted on a sheer illusion tulle base, it features intricate embroidery with three-dimensional floral appliqué.
Handcrafted in shades of red, pink, lilac, ivory, and green, the blouse blooms like a garden in full glory.
Though dramatic in silhouette, the lehenga maintains a graceful flow, true to Janhvi’s preference for statement-making yet wearable couture.
Janhvi Kapoor also had fans swooning over her gorgeous girl-next-door look in a hand painted organza anarkali suit.
Janhvi Kapoor has been mesmerising fans with her drool-worthy looks for the promotions of her upcoming film Param Sundari.
Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra as leads, Param Sundari is a romantic comedy releasing in theatres on August 29.