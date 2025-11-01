November 1, 2025

Tara Sutaria Channels Royal Charm In Red Banarasi Saree

Published by: ABP Live
Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria has once again proven why she’s one of Bollywood’s most elegant fashion icons.

Look

In her latest appearance, the actress exuded timeless grace in a rich red Banarasi silk saree, blending vintage allure with contemporary refinement.

Outfit breakdown

Tara wore a handwoven red Banarasi saree intricately embroidered with gold zari motifs and floral butas — a symbol of Indian craftsmanship at its finest.

Saree breakdown

The border glimmered with detailed brocade work, enhancing the regal silhouette. She paired it with a matching deep red silk blouse, featuring half sleeves and a tailored fit that accentuated her frame without overpowering the traditional drape.

Jewellery

To complement the saree’s opulence, Tara adorned herself with statement Kundan jewellery featuring uncut stones, pearls, and striking green emerald accents

Makeup

Her makeup was flawlessly executed — a dewy base, sculpted brows, bronzed lids, and earthy nude lips that allowed the jewellery and saree to shine.

Hair

Tara’s hair was slicked back into a low bun, accessorized with a white gajra, embodying the traditional Indian bridal grace with a contemporary twist.

Aesthetic

The overall aesthetic channeled the timeless elegance of a modern Maharani — poised, confident, and deeply connected to heritage. The play of warm tones, soft lighting, and rich textures in the shoot enhanced the ethereal, almost cinematic quality of the look.

Tara's journey

From her glamorous red carpet gowns to minimalist co-ord sets and now this vintage-inspired saree look, Tara’s fashion journey reflects a rare versatility.

