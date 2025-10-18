Ankita Lokhande Dazzles In Royal Blue Saree With Golden Embroidery

Ankita Lokhande, known for her radiant charm and timeless elegance, mesmerized fans yet again with her latest traditional look.
Dressed in a royal blue saree adorned with intricate golden embroidery, Ankita exuded regal sophistication and festive charm.
The sheer fabric added a delicate touch to the ensemble, while the ornate detailing across the borders and pallu showcased craftsmanship at its finest.
For accessories, Ankita went all-out royal — she paired her saree with statement diamond and gold jewelry, including an elaborate choker necklace, matching earrings, and stacked bangles that accentuated her wrists.
Ankita’s makeup was soft and luminous, highlighting her flawless complexion. She opted for rosy cheeks, nude pink lips, kohl-lined eyes, and fluttery lashes, creating a balanced glam look that didn’t overpower her natural beauty.
Her hair was styled in a gentle, romantic half-up look with loose waves cascading around her shoulders — an ideal choice that lent the look both ease and elegance.
The overall vibe of the look was dreamy, poised, and effortlessly glamorous — perfect for festive evenings or wedding celebrations.
When it comes to fashion sense, Ankita has consistently proven her ability to balance glamour and grace.
From red carpet gowns to ethnic ensembles, she embraces versatility with ease. This particular look reaffirms her status as one of television’s most stylish and graceful stars.