October 25, 2025

Avneet Kaur Shines In Champagne Embellished Lehenga

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Instagram/@avneetkaur_13

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur has once again proven why she’s one of the most stylish young stars in the Indian entertainment industry.

Image Source: Instagram/@avneetkaur_13

Look

In her latest photoshoot, the actor and fashion influencer exudes regal charm in a stunning champagne-toned embellished lehenga, blending modern glamour with traditional allure.

Image Source: Instagram/@avneetkaur_13

Complete look

Avneet dons a heavily embellished champagne lehenga featuring intricate silver embroidery and sequin detailing.

Image Source: Instagram/@avneetkaur_13

Outfit breakdown

The outfit comprises a sleeveless, deep-neck blouse adorned with delicate beadwork along the neckline, paired with a matching skirt that beautifully complements her frame.

Image Source: Instagram/@avneetkaur_13

Makeup

Her makeup is flawlessly balanced — a soft glam look with luminous, dewy skin and peachy undertones.

Image Source: Instagram/@avneetkaur_13

Hair

Avneet’s hair falls in soft waves over her shoulders, parted neatly in the middle, adding a romantic and youthful vibe.

Image Source: Instagram/@avneetkaur_13

Accessories

She accessorizes with a statement maang tikka and delicate chandelier earrings, both encrusted with crystals, elevating her traditional glam quotient. The minimal jewelry allows her outfit and natural beauty to take center stage.

Image Source: Instagram/@avneetkaur_13

Aesthetic

The overall aesthetic channels a modern-day princess vibe, fusing elegance, sophistication, and contemporary sensuality. Avneet’s poised expression and confident stance capture her as both a fashion muse and a trendsetter.

Image Source: Instagram/@avneetkaur_13

Fashion icon

Whether she’s rocking traditional wear or edgy Western fits, her fashion always makes a statement. This shoot yet again underscores her ability to embody versatility — a seamless blend of youth, charm, and glamour.

Image Source: Instagram/@avneetkaur_13

