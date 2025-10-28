October 28, 2025

RJ Mahvash Paints The Sea Blue In Her Stunning Birthday Look!

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Instagram/ @rj.mahvash

RJ Mahvash

RJ Mahvash marked her birthday with a breathtaking celebration that perfectly blended elegance, color, and confidence.

Image Source: Instagram/ @rj.mahvash

Look

Posing against the serene backdrop of a vast blue sea and lush green islands, the popular radio jockey exuded effortless charm and glamour in a stunning royal blue gown, creating a picture-perfect moment that radiated joy and sophistication.

Image Source: Instagram/ @rj.mahvash

Outfit breakdown

Mahvash’s floor-length gown was a showstopper — a deep, vivid cobalt blue ensemble with a voluminous skirt that flowed dramatically in the breeze.

Image Source: Instagram/ @rj.mahvash

Makeup

Her makeup was understated yet flawless, allowing her natural glow to take center stage. With a clean base, lightly blushed cheeks, nude lips, and sleek brows, Mahvash embodied an effortless, sunkissed charm.

Image Source: Instagram/ @rj.mahvash

Hair

Her hair was neatly tied into a chic bun, the perfect complement to her high-fashion look and breezy yacht setting.

Image Source: Instagram/ @rj.mahvash

Aesthetic

Holding a bunch of metallic blue balloons in one hand and a white cake in another, Mahvash’s photos captured pure happiness and lighthearted celebration.

Image Source: Instagram/ @rj.mahvash

Vibe

Her choice of black cat-eye sunglasses added a dash of diva energy, balancing playfulness with poise. The entire aesthetic — blue-on-blue against the scenic sea — reflected a sense of calm confidence and individuality.

Image Source: Instagram/ @rj.mahvash

About Mahvash

Known for her powerful voice and fearless opinions, RJ Mahvash has carved a distinct niche for herself in the digital and radio space.

Image Source: Instagram/ @rj.mahvash

Mahvash's personality

Her blend of humor, social commentary, and bold authenticity has made her one of India’s most recognized content creators and radio personalities.

Image Source: Instagram/ @rj.mahvash

See More

Avneet Kaur Shines In Champagne Embellished Lehenga

Nushrratt Bharuccha Sets Internet Ablaze In Fiery Red Ensemble

Ankita Lokhande Dazzles In Royal Blue Saree With Golden Embroidery

Nushrratt Bharuccha Dazzles In Gold Outfit At Diwali Party