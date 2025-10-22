October 22, 2025

Nushrratt Bharuccha Sets Internet Ablaze In Fiery Red Ensemble

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has once again proven that when it comes to glamour and grace, she’s in a league of her own.

Look

In her latest photoshoot, the actress stunned in a deep red embellished ensemble that perfectly blends traditional allure with contemporary flair.

Outfit breakdown

Nushrratt’s outfit is a two-piece red lehenga set featuring intricate gold embroidery that highlights her toned silhouette.

Detailed look

The blouse, with its sharp neckline and delicate gold threadwork, complements a flowing skirt that exudes drama and movement. The full-sleeved choli adds a regal touch, while the deep red hue signifies bold femininity and festive opulence.

Makeup

Her makeup is kept warm and glowing, accentuating her flawless skin and sharp features. A neutral base, bronzed eyes, and matte nude lips enhance the earthy tones of her look, keeping the focus on her expressive eyes.

Hair

Her hair, softly styled in voluminous waves, frames her face beautifully, adding a hint of playfulness to an otherwise commanding look.

Accessories

Nushrratt pairs the ensemble with gold jhumkas and statement bangles, adding the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the outfit.

Aesthetics

The addition of red lacquered nails and minimal henna-style markings on her hands further elevate the aesthetic, creating a visually arresting harmony between tradition and trend.

Vibe

This photoshoot perfectly captures Nushrratt’s signature style — fearless yet feminine, bold yet sophisticated.

