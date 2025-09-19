September 19, 2025

Sonarika Bhadoria's Beach Maternity Glow Is Everything

Photoshoot

Television actress Sonarika Bhadoria, who recently announced her pregnancy, shared beautiful pictures straight from her maternity photoshoot.

Outfit

Dressed in a lace crop top and hot shorts, Sonarika was seen posing along with her husband, Vikas Parashar. The actress was also seen flaunting her cute baby bump.

Dream look

Bhadoria looked like a dream in the attire while her husband complimented her, looking dapper. Going by the looks of the maternity photos, the actress seems to be in the second trimester of her pregnancy.

Pregnancy announcement

Sonarika, on the 14th of September, announced her pregnancy through her social media account, and fans and industry colleagues immediately flooded her comment's section with congratulatory messages.

TV fame

For the uninitiated, Sonarika Bhadoria rose to fame with her hit TV mythological show “Devon Ke Dev Mahadev”, as Goddess Parvati. The innocence and glow on her face made the audience instantly accept her in the role of Goddess Parvati.

Debut

The actress made her television debut with the show “Tum Dena Saath Mera in the year 2011.

Films

She was also seen in Telugu films like Jadoogadu and Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam. The actress, post her stint in movies, made a comeback to television with Prithvi Vallabh, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Wedding

On the personal front, Sonarika tied the knot with businessman Vikas Parashar in February 2024, and the baby would be the couple's first child.

Break

Post-wedding, Sonarika took a sabbatical from her professional life and was seen away from television projects.

