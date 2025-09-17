September 17, 2025

Avneet Kaur Drops Glam Bomb

Published by: ABP Live

Premiere Look

Avneet Kaur turned heads at the premiere in a fiery red backless gown, combining boldness with elegance.

Image Source: Instagram/avneetkaur_13

Instagram Buzz

She shared striking snapshots from the event, paired with Haley Reinhart’s track, receiving praise and love from fans.

Image Source: Instagram/avneetkaur_13

Love in Vietnam

The Indo-Vietnamese romantic drama released on September 12, marking an important milestone in Avneet’s career.

Image Source: Instagram/avneetkaur_13

Performances

Both Avneet and co-star Shantanu Maheshwari have been lauded for their heartfelt acting and chemistry.

Image Source: Instagram/avneetkaur_13

Turkish Novel

The film tells the tale of love, longing, and sacrifice, following Manav’s search for Linh in Vietnam.

Image Source: Instagram/avneetkaur_13

Avneet’s Role

Avneet plays Simmi, a loyal childhood friend silently battling her own feelings while supporting Manav.

Image Source: Instagram/avneetkaur_13

Cross-Cultural Blend

The narrative beautifully merges Indian and Vietnamese traditions, making it a culturally rich film.

Image Source: Instagram/avneetkaur_13

Star-Studded Cast

The film features industry veterans like Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover, and Vietnamese star Kha Ngan.

Image Source: Instagram/avneetkaur_13

China Release

Love in Vietnam has become the first Indian film to release on 10,000 screens in China, setting a global benchmark.

Image Source: Instagram/avneetkaur_13

See More

Disha Patani Flaunts Minimal Glam

Fitoor-E-Fashion: Aamna Sharif Stuns In Ethereal Turquoise Ensemble

Ananya Panday’s Maldives Getaway

How Rich Is Karisma Kapoor?