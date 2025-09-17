Avneet Kaur Drops Glam Bomb

Avneet Kaur turned heads at the premiere in a fiery red backless gown, combining boldness with elegance.
She shared striking snapshots from the event, paired with Haley Reinhart’s track, receiving praise and love from fans.
The Indo-Vietnamese romantic drama released on September 12, marking an important milestone in Avneet’s career.
Both Avneet and co-star Shantanu Maheshwari have been lauded for their heartfelt acting and chemistry.
The film tells the tale of love, longing, and sacrifice, following Manav’s search for Linh in Vietnam.
Avneet plays Simmi, a loyal childhood friend silently battling her own feelings while supporting Manav.
The narrative beautifully merges Indian and Vietnamese traditions, making it a culturally rich film.
The film features industry veterans like Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover, and Vietnamese star Kha Ngan.
Love in Vietnam has become the first Indian film to release on 10,000 screens in China, setting a global benchmark.