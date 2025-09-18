Cardi B vs Nicki Minaj: Who’s Winning The Net Worth Battle?

Cardi B announced on CBS Mornings that she and boyfriend Stefon Diggs are expecting a baby together, marking her fourth child.
As of 2025, Cardi B’s net worth has surged to $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, placing her among the wealthiest female rappers.
Born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, Cardi worked at an Amish grocery store and later became a stripper to cover school costs before turning to music.
Her breakout came in 2017 with Bodak Yellow, which shot to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, cementing her as a global star.
Over the years, Cardi has partnered with Pepsi, MAC Cosmetics, Fashion Nova, and other major brands, boosting her financial empire.
Despite her fame, Cardi is currently battling a civil lawsuit involving a security guard, though her wealth easily covers legal costs.
Cardi’s ex-husband Offset holds a net worth of around $40 million, nearly half of hers, highlighting her financial dominance.
While Cardi is worth $80 million, Nicki Minaj remains the richest female rapper in 2025 with $150 million. Cardi, however, still has time to close the gap.
Turning 33 on October 11, Cardi shows no signs of slowing down. With music, endorsements, and new ventures, her fortune is expected to rise further.