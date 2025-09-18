September 18, 2025

Cardi B vs Nicki Minaj: Who’s Winning The Net Worth Battle?

Baby on the Way

Cardi B announced on CBS Mornings that she and boyfriend Stefon Diggs are expecting a baby together, marking her fourth child.

Net Worth in 2025

As of 2025, Cardi B’s net worth has surged to $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, placing her among the wealthiest female rappers.

Humble Beginnings

Born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, Cardi worked at an Amish grocery store and later became a stripper to cover school costs before turning to music.

Career Breakthrough

Her breakout came in 2017 with Bodak Yellow, which shot to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, cementing her as a global star.

Brand Endorsements

Over the years, Cardi has partnered with Pepsi, MAC Cosmetics, Fashion Nova, and other major brands, boosting her financial empire.

Legal Challenges

Despite her fame, Cardi is currently battling a civil lawsuit involving a security guard, though her wealth easily covers legal costs.

Comparison with Offset

Cardi’s ex-husband Offset holds a net worth of around $40 million, nearly half of hers, highlighting her financial dominance.

Competition with Nicki Minaj

While Cardi is worth $80 million, Nicki Minaj remains the richest female rapper in 2025 with $150 million. Cardi, however, still has time to close the gap.

Future Projects

Turning 33 on October 11, Cardi shows no signs of slowing down. With music, endorsements, and new ventures, her fortune is expected to rise further.

