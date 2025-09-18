Janhvi Kapoor Goes Full Barbiecore Bride

Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in a blush pink lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra, radiating grace and modern-day regal charm.
Captured against a monochrome pink setting, the ensemble amplified its feminine, dreamy, and ethereal vibe.
Known for balancing Indian craftsmanship with contemporary design, Manish Malhotra’s lehenga featured intricate embroidery and sequins.
The sheer blouse and dupatta adorned with delicate floral embroidery added softness and a touch of sensuality to the look.
The voluminous skirt, embellished with glistening sequins, created a mesmerizing effect with every twirl.
The clever interplay of transparency, texture, and a soft pastel hue highlighted Manish Malhotra’s couture mastery.
Janhvi kept her hair sleek and natural, accessorised with sparkling drop earrings that enhanced but didn’t overpower the outfit.
Her glowing, understated makeup allowed the lehenga to remain the star, embodying youthful elegance.
With pastel lehengas dominating fashion trends, Janhvi’s look is the ultimate inspiration for bridesmaids, day weddings, and festive occasions.