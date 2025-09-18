September 18, 2025

Janhvi Kapoor Goes Full Barbiecore Bride

Blush Pink Magic

Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in a blush pink lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra, radiating grace and modern-day regal charm.

Romantic Backdrop

Captured against a monochrome pink setting, the ensemble amplified its feminine, dreamy, and ethereal vibe.

Signature Style

Known for balancing Indian craftsmanship with contemporary design, Manish Malhotra’s lehenga featured intricate embroidery and sequins.

Sheer Sensuality

The sheer blouse and dupatta adorned with delicate floral embroidery added softness and a touch of sensuality to the look.

Sparkle In Motion

The voluminous skirt, embellished with glistening sequins, created a mesmerizing effect with every twirl.

Striking Palette

The clever interplay of transparency, texture, and a soft pastel hue highlighted Manish Malhotra’s couture mastery.

Effortless Styling

Janhvi kept her hair sleek and natural, accessorised with sparkling drop earrings that enhanced but didn’t overpower the outfit.

Radiant Makeup

Her glowing, understated makeup allowed the lehenga to remain the star, embodying youthful elegance.

Wedding Season Inspo

With pastel lehengas dominating fashion trends, Janhvi’s look is the ultimate inspiration for bridesmaids, day weddings, and festive occasions.

